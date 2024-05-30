SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia, today unveiled the new Limited-Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak, strengthening its position in the pickup truck segment in Malaysia. In tandem with the new model launch, SDAC launched its online booking via shop.sdacford.com.my, allowing customers to book any of its Ranger and Everest models online with the Ranger StormTrak being exclusively available online, offering only 200 units.

A fusion of rugged capability, premium features and unparalleled technologies, the Ranger StormTrak is an upgrade to the well-loved Ranger WildTrak, catering to the multifaceted lifestyle of bold adventure seekers.

The Limited-Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak boasts a unique StormTrak Scheme for both its exterior and interior. Its features include 20-inch wheels with Asphalt Black matte paint and Race Red wheel inserts, a distinctive Storm Trak Scheme grille and bumper as well as new emblems and livery that signify its limited-edition status.

Inside, the attractive Storm Trak Scheme continues with a dashboard accented with Race Red stitching, seats featuring Storm Trak Logo, Race Red stitching and Miko suede inserts, elevating a premium and stylish cabin experience.

For enhanced functionality, the Limited-Edition Ford Ranger Storm Trak introduces several first-in-class features tailored for the adventurous spirit. These include Auxiliary Lamps to illuminate dark off-road trails, Zone Lighting to brighten the vehicle’s surroundings and cargo lights for added convenience when loading and unloading.

The innovation continues with the Ranger StormTrak featuring the innovative Flexible Rack System and Swing-in-Place Roof Rails, allowing for one-handed adjustment of the sports bar and supporting versatile loads up to 80 kilograms (dynamic) and 250 kilograms (static), ideal and practical for both adventure and work needs.

It also incorporates advanced technologies like the e-Shifter with a 10-speed automatic transmission, Auto Brake Hold and Active Park Assist 2.0, features found in the Ranger Raptor and Everest Titanium.

With strong emphasis on customer experience in both showroom and digital channels, SDAC provides customers with even more convenience through online booking via its website. With this upgraded platform, customers nationwide can browse and book for their desired Ranger or Everest. Customers who book a Ranger StormTrak will be entitled to the Ranger Storm Trak Windbreaker jacket, redeemable upon vehicle delivery, providing owners with a stylish jacket to go with the stylish Ranger Storm Trak.

Equipped with a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine, the Limited-Edition Ford Ranger Storm Trak is priced from RM181,888.00 (on-the-road without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia, RM188,288.00 (on-the-road without insurance) in Sabah, RM188,288.00 (on-the-road without insurance) in Sarawak. It is available in three exterior colors: Arctic White, Meteor Grey and Absolute Black.

Secure the Limited-Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak exclusively online at https://shop.sdacford.com.my/vehicle/ and enjoy a special booking gift – a complimentary Limited Edition Ford Ranger windbreaker upon vehicle delivery. Visit www.sdacford.com.my or follow.