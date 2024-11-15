LOTUS Cars Malaysia has further solidified its presence in the country by launching its third outlet in Penang, marking the brand’s first retail space outside the Klang Valley in 28 years. Located at No 2A-01-02, Jalan Penang, Georgetown, the new showroom caters to customers in the Northern region with accessibility and convenience at its core. The Lotus Store Penang features: - A dedicated configurator lounge for personalised vehicle customisation. - Space to showcase two Lotus models. This opening complements the existing Lotus stores at Pavilion Damansara Heights and Glenmarie Kuala Lumpur, broadening access for customers across Malaysia.

Strategic expansion and vision Mohamed Reza bin Abdul Mutalib, Executive Director of Lotus Cars Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm about the Penang store, calling the city a “strategic location” for the brand’s continued growth. Dan Balmer, President & CEO of Lotus Cars Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, added: “We are incredibly excited about the launch of the newest Lotus store in Malaysia. We look forward to welcoming Lotus owners to experience the full range of Lotus vehicles in this exceptional new home.” Lotus models available in Malaysia Customers can explore a complete lineup of Lotus vehicles, including: 1. Electric SUVs: Eletre, Eletre S, Eletre R. 2. Hyper-GT Models: Emeya, Emeya S, Emeya R. 3. Mid-Engine Sports Cars: Emira First Edition, First Edition V6, Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE.