LOTUS Cars Malaysia has further solidified its presence in the country by launching its third outlet in Penang, marking the brand’s first retail space outside the Klang Valley in 28 years. Located at No 2A-01-02, Jalan Penang, Georgetown, the new showroom caters to customers in the Northern region with accessibility and convenience at its core.
The Lotus Store Penang features:
- A dedicated configurator lounge for personalised vehicle customisation.
- Space to showcase two Lotus models.
This opening complements the existing Lotus stores at Pavilion Damansara Heights and Glenmarie Kuala Lumpur, broadening access for customers across Malaysia.
Strategic expansion and vision
Mohamed Reza bin Abdul Mutalib, Executive Director of Lotus Cars Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm about the Penang store, calling the city a “strategic location” for the brand’s continued growth.
Dan Balmer, President & CEO of Lotus Cars Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, added:
“We are incredibly excited about the launch of the newest Lotus store in Malaysia. We look forward to welcoming Lotus owners to experience the full range of Lotus vehicles in this exceptional new home.”
Lotus models available in Malaysia
Customers can explore a complete lineup of Lotus vehicles, including:
1. Electric SUVs: Eletre, Eletre S, Eletre R.
2. Hyper-GT Models: Emeya, Emeya S, Emeya R.
3. Mid-Engine Sports Cars: Emira First Edition, First Edition V6, Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE.
Special promotions for new Lotus customers
In celebration of the Penang store launch, Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced exciting perks:
1. Exclusive Lotus Factory experience in Hethel, UK, for new Lotus Emira customers, scheduled for April and October 2025. The trip includes:
- A factory tour and test drive of the Emira on the iconic Lotus test track.
- Gourmet dining and luxurious accommodations.
2. Attractive payment plans for Eletre and Emira models:
- Lotus Eletre: Monthly installments from RM6,388 (10% deposit, 9 years, 2.44% interest).
- Lotus Emira: Monthly installments from RM5,055 (30% deposit, 7 years, 2.5% interest for Langkawi registration).
Store operating hours and contact information
Location: No 2A-01-02, Jalan Penang, Georgetown, Pulau Pinang.
Operating hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
Sunday and Public Holidays: 10:30 AM – 4:30 PM.