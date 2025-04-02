AT this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Mazda took centre stage with the unveiling of the production version of the highly anticipated Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R. Based on the soft-top MX-5 Miata, this limited-run special edition brings a suite of enhancements that elevate its performance, design, and exclusivity.

The centrepiece of this special edition is its upgraded 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G engine, which now delivers an impressive 197hp. This marks the second power boost for the ND-generation Miata, which debuted in 2015 with 155hp, and later upgraded to 181hp in 2018. Mazda’s engineers achieved this latest jump by refining the intake, exhaust, cylinder heads, pistons, and camshafts. While the additional 16 hp may seem modest, Mazda assures enthusiasts that the lightweight roadster’s improved dynamics make the difference noticeable.

The Spirit Racing Roadster 12R doesn’t stop at engine enhancements. Its aerodynamic body kit, finished in a sleek Aero Gray paint, is complemented by forged Rays TE37 lightweight wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan AD09 tyres. Brembo front brakes provide superior stopping power, while height-adjustable Bilstein dampers ensure precise handling. The sporty aesthetic is completed with a Fujitsubo exhaust system, a rear spoiler, and Recaro bucket seats featuring a Sabelt four-point harness.

Inside the cabin, Mazda incorporates premium Alcantara materials on the steering wheel, handbrake, centre console, and gear knob. A “12R” badge on the rear and an individually numbered engine plaque further highlight the car’s exclusivity.

Mazda has capped production at just 200 units, each priced at seven million yen (approximately RM200,200). With order books opening this fall in Japan, high demand is expected. To ensure fairness, Mazda plans to hold a lottery to select the lucky 200 buyers.

For those unable to secure one of these coveted units, Mazda has a more accessible alternative in the works. A mass-produced version of the Spirit Racing Roadster, featuring all the performance upgrades minus the extra power, Fujitsubo exhaust, and Recaro seats, will enter production in mid-2025.

This unveiling underscores Mazda’s commitment to delivering lightweight sports cars with unmatched driving pleasure, solidifying its position as a favourite among driving enthusiasts worldwide.