$!Mercedes-Benz bold new era

MERCEDES-BENZ seems ready to push illuminated design further than ever before. The brand’s latest electric vehicles have already made headlines for their light-up front ends, and now, a new teaser from design chief Gorden Wagener suggests that the next generation of Mercedes EVs will take the idea to a whole new level.

The teaser image, shared on Wagener’s Instagram, reveals the front of what looks like a new luxury sedan with a tall, glowing grille that dominates the design. The outline is framed by bright illumination, while the signature three-pointed star sits proudly in the centre – and lights up too.

The proportions and upright stance immediately recall classic Mercedes saloons like the “Fintail” W112 and W113, and the later W108 and W109 generations, all known for their dignified, vertical front ends.

While Mercedes design has evolved in recent years towards lower, sleeker profiles, this new approach feels like a bold blend of old-world prestige and futuristic confidence. The upright grille and illuminated emblem give off strong hints that this could preview the all-electric successor to the S-Class – a model already confirmed to be in development on the brand’s upcoming MB.EA platform.