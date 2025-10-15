$!Mercedes-Benz bold new era

MERCEDES-BENZ seems ready to push illuminated design further than ever before. The brand’s latest electric vehicles have already made headlines for their light-up front ends, and now, a new teaser from design chief Gorden Wagener suggests that the next generation of Mercedes EVs will take the idea to a whole new level.
The teaser image, shared on Wagener’s Instagram, reveals the front of what looks like a new luxury sedan with a tall, glowing grille that dominates the design. The outline is framed by bright illumination, while the signature three-pointed star sits proudly in the centre – and lights up too.
The proportions and upright stance immediately recall classic Mercedes saloons like the “Fintail” W112 and W113, and the later W108 and W109 generations, all known for their dignified, vertical front ends.
While Mercedes design has evolved in recent years towards lower, sleeker profiles, this new approach feels like a bold blend of old-world prestige and futuristic confidence. The upright grille and illuminated emblem give off strong hints that this could preview the all-electric successor to the S-Class – a model already confirmed to be in development on the brand’s upcoming MB.EA platform.
That platform will underpin the next wave of Mercedes luxury EVs, and judging by the scale of this illuminated design, lighting will play a defining role in setting these models apart.
The current GLC with EQ Technology already features an intricate LED grille with 942 individual light pixels arranged in a pattern inspired by traditional Mercedes radiator grilles.
The teaser suggests the new design will go even further, perhaps with higher-resolution LED arrays capable of more complex lighting sequences and animations.
This move marks a sharp contrast to what other German luxury brands are doing. BMW, for example, is going smaller and subtler with its next-generation Neue Klasse EVs, while Mercedes seems to be embracing visual drama – using bold proportions and lighting to celebrate its transition into a fully electric future.
Under Gorden Wagener’s leadership, Mercedes has leaned into a more expressive and emotional design language, one that merges technology with heritage. The minimalist EQ aesthetic that defined early Mercedes EVs – smooth, understated, and aerodynamic – is slowly giving way to something more distinctive.
The brand appears to be reintroducing the grandeur and presence that long defined its flagship models, this time illuminated quite literally by cutting-edge LED artistry.
If this teaser is any indication, the upcoming electric S-Class could become one of Mercedes’ most visually striking cars yet – a modern expression of its heritage and a statement of intent for its electric future. With a grille that glows like a sculpture and a star that lights the way, Mercedes seems determined to ensure its design language remains as iconic as its badge.