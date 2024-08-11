$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupe

Alongside the AMG models that were introduced, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also unveiled the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupe. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupe is a plug-in hybrid model that emphasises both luxury and practicality. The GLC 350 e offers an impressive all-electric range of over 100km (WLTP) and supports speeds up to 140km/h on electric power alone, making it a versatile choice for urban and longer-distance driving.

Design and Exterior Features

The GLC Coupe’s sporty silhouette is complemented by an AMG Line exterior, highlighted with 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, and aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs. Polished aluminium roof rails enhance its premium profile, while the Digital Light technology with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus ensures high visibility across various driving conditions.

Interior and Technology Inside, the GLC Coupé continues the AMG Line’s sporty aesthetic, with Artico man-made leather upholstery crafted to play with layered surfaces for a premium feel. The instrument panel and beltlines feature Artico leather in a nappa look, paired with a metal structure trim element. Adding to the luxury is a multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather and a high-quality Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Safety and Assistance Features Equipped with the Driving Assistance Plus package, the GLC 350 e offers Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Pre-Safe Impulse Side, delivering enhanced safety and driver support.