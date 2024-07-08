$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia unveils exclusive Mercedes-AMG A45S 4MATIC+ limited edition

MERCEDES-BENZ Malaysia has officially launched the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ in an enticing special edition known as the “Limited Edition.” This unique model promises to deliver unmatched exclusivity and performance in the compact sports car segment. Striking Design and Unique Features The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition stands out with its distinctive “AMG green hell magno” paintwork. This striking colour, previously seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, is making its debut in the compact segment. The edition features AMG logo foiling and large “45 S” lettering on the doors, along with an AMG crest on the bonnet. The vehicle is equipped with exclusive matt black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a seven-twin-spoke design, highlighted by yellow accents on the rim spokes. Matching the wheel colour, the high-performance brake callipers are finished in glossy black with white AMG logos. Additional refined details include an AMG-branded fuel cap and a light projector that illuminates the AMG coat of arms when entering or exiting the vehicle.

Enhanced Equipment Packages The Limited Edition comes with three premium equipment packages: AMG Night Package: This package includes striking black and high-gloss black design elements such as the front splitter, exterior mirror housings, and beltlines. AMG Night Package II: It features darkened struts on the radiator trim, black chrome typography on the front fenders and tailgate, and exclusive black door handles and Mercedes stars on the wheel hub caps. AMG Aerodynamics Package: Developed in a wind tunnel, this package includes special add-on parts and a fixed AMG rear wing to enhance aerodynamic performance and stability at high speeds. Distinctive Interior Design The interior of the Limited Edition is equally impressive, featuring AMG performance seats upholstered in black ARTICO man-made leather and MICROCUT microfibre. Yellow decorative stitching throughout the seats, door panels, and instrument panel creates a striking contrast. The front headrests are embroidered with “45 S” labels, while the AMG performance steering wheel, trimmed in nappa leather and MICROCUT microfibre, is accented with yellow stitching. Additional interior details include aluminum trim elements with AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering, illuminated AMG door sills, and AMG floor mats with “45 S” lettering and yellow stitching.