MG Cyberster launched in Malaysia

THE MG Cyberster is a groundbreaking addition to Malaysia’s automotive market, combining performance and innovation as MG’s first all-electric roadster. It is powered by an impressive electric motor delivering 503PS and 725Nm of torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The Cyberster is equipped with a 77 kWh battery, providing a maximum range of 446 km on a single charge. Fast-charging capabilities allow the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 38 minutes, ensuring convenience for daily and long-distance travel.

The Cyberster’s exterior design is a bold statement of modern aesthetics, featuring a low-profile silhouette, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a striking black hood that is consistent across all variants. Adding to its dynamic appeal are retractable scissor doors, which not only provide a dramatic entrance but also reinforce the car’s premium feel. Buyers can choose from four distinct exterior colours: Dynamic Red, Camden Grey, Inca Yellow, and English White.

Inside, the Cyberster’s cabin offers a luxurious and modern driving experience. The interior colour theme is coordinated with the exterior, featuring either black-red or grey schemes. It includes an advanced infotainment system that ensures connectivity and entertainment on the go, complemented by a premium Bose audio system. Safety is a key focus, with the inclusion of MG Pilot, MG’s suite of advanced driver-assistance features designed to provide maximum protection for occupants.

To enhance the ownership experience, SAIC Motor Malaysia has included an extensive warranty package with the Cyberster. This includes a 7-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an 8-year/180,000 km high-voltage battery warranty, and an 8-year/160,000 km warranty for the drive motor and control unit. Buyers also receive a complimentary 7kW Wallbox Charger, although installation costs are excluded. Additionally, owners benefit from 1 year of unlimited charging at JomCharge and Auto Charge stations, reflecting the brand’s commitment to a seamless electric vehicle experience.

SAIC Motor Malaysia also used KLIMS 2024 as an opportunity to showcase other models, including the MG5 Sedan, MG HS SUV, and the MG4 EV Concept Edition. Upcoming vehicles such as the MG3 HEV, MG7, and MG ZS HEV were previewed, demonstrating the brand’s strategy to expand its portfolio of energy-efficient vehicles in Malaysia.

Special promotions were announced during KLIMS 2024 for various models. The MG5 Sedan is offered with a rebate of RM7,000, while the MG HS SUV comes with a rebate of RM5,000. For electric vehicles like the MG ZS EV, MG4 EV Lux, and MG4 EV Standard, customers can enjoy up to 20 months of free instalments, translating to savings of up to RM26,000, RM16,000, and RM8,500, respectively, for bookings made during the event.

The launch of the Cyberster aligns with MG’s 100th-anniversary celebrations, marking a century of excellence in automotive engineering. With its competitive pricing, high-performance capabilities, and modern design, the MG Cyberster is poised to captivate enthusiasts and redefine the sports car segment in Malaysia.