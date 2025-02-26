Mini faces uncertain future

BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform marks a significant departure from tradition, eliminating front-wheel-drive (FWD) configurations entirely. With no single-motor setup planned for the front axle, this shift could have profound consequences for Mini, a brand long associated with FWD agility and its signature “go-kart” handling.

The new sixth-generation eDrive technology promises to enhance performance, delivering a 30% boost in charging speed and range while reducing weight and manufacturing costs. The platform’s modular nature allows for various drivetrain options, including one-, two-, three-, and even four-motor setups. However, a key takeaway from BMW’s recent technical workshop revealed that none of these configurations would include a single front-mounted motor.

The reasoning behind this decision lies in the limitations of BMW’s Gen6 electric powertrain. Two types of motors will be utilised: an asynchronous motor (ASM) and an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM). The ASM, which is both compact and cost-efficient, is designated for the front axle in all-wheel-drive (AWD) models. However, due to its lower power output and lack of an integrated gearbox, it cannot function independently, meaning no BMW electric model will rely solely on a front-mounted motor. Instead, single-motor setups will be rear-wheel drive (RWD), fundamentally altering Mini’s traditional drivetrain layout.

For BMW, the transition to RWD for entry-level electric models aligns with the brand’s emphasis on driving dynamics. However, for Mini, this raises concerns about its identity. While the larger Countryman models have offered AWD, the majority of Mini’s lineup has remained FWD, delivering an engaging and nimble driving experience. A shift to RWD challenges the very character that has defined Mini for decades.

Compounding these concerns is Mini’s recent struggle to maintain its foothold in the market. Sales plummeted by 21.5% last year, in stark contrast to BMW’s 2.5% growth. The discontinuation of manual transmissions, the retirement of the Clubman with its distinctive split rear doors, and an uncertain timeline for full electrification have left the brand at a crossroads. Although Mini had previously announced plans to become an all-electric marque, progress has been slow, with the all-electric Countryman SE currently standing as its only EV available in the U.S.

A possible solution could be a split strategy: maintaining internal combustion FWD models for purists while introducing battery-electric RWD and AWD versions under the Neue Klasse platform. Such an approach might help Mini appeal to new buyers who prioritise BMW engineering over brand heritage.

Mini’s former global vice president of product, Christian Wehner, had previously reassured that Mini’s electric models would retain their characteristic fun-to-drive nature. However, with Wehner having recently shifted back to BMW, the direction of Mini’s future remains uncertain. As the Neue Klasse shapes the next generation of BMW Group vehicles, Mini must decide whether it can evolve while preserving the spirit that has defined it for over 60 years.