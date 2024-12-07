$!Mini Malaysia Introduces the New Mini Family, New Mini Cooper SE Launched

Mini Malaysia announces the arrival of the New Mini Family. Unveiled at the New Mini Family Launch Event, four new models epitomise the brand’s new design language, “Charismatic Simplicity,” and include two fully electrified vehicles, marking a significant stride towards emission-free urban mobility.

Highlights from the Launch Event

The New Mini Family Launch Event featured the Malaysian debut of the New Mini Cooper SE, the latest all-electric member of the Mini lineup. This model continues the legacy of the iconic Mini Cooper, known for its quintessential charm and modernised design. Also showcased were three other new-generation Mini models, previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024: the New All-Electric Mini Countryman SE ALL4, the New Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4, and the New Mini Cooper S.

New Mini Cooper SE: Classic Charm, Modern Performance

The New Mini Cooper SE, the star of the event, boasts a puristic design honouring the brand’s heritage. It features a striking octagonal front grille with intricate contouring and houses the smallest radar sensor among all BMW Group models. LED headlights with high-beam assistant offer three distinct light signatures and unique welcome/goodbye animations. The side profile showcases short overhangs, a short bonnet, and a long wheelbase, creating an athletic silhouette. Minimalistic design elements like flush door openers and the absence of traditional side scuttles emphasise the vehicle’s modernity, complemented by 18-inch Night Flash spoke 2-tone wheels.