$!Mini Malaysia Introduces the New Mini Family, New Mini Cooper SE Launched

Mini Malaysia announces the arrival of the New Mini Family. Unveiled at the New Mini Family Launch Event, four new models epitomise the brand’s new design language, “Charismatic Simplicity,” and include two fully electrified vehicles, marking a significant stride towards emission-free urban mobility.
Highlights from the Launch Event
The New Mini Family Launch Event featured the Malaysian debut of the New Mini Cooper SE, the latest all-electric member of the Mini lineup. This model continues the legacy of the iconic Mini Cooper, known for its quintessential charm and modernised design. Also showcased were three other new-generation Mini models, previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024: the New All-Electric Mini Countryman SE ALL4, the New Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4, and the New Mini Cooper S.
New Mini Cooper SE: Classic Charm, Modern Performance
The New Mini Cooper SE, the star of the event, boasts a puristic design honouring the brand’s heritage. It features a striking octagonal front grille with intricate contouring and houses the smallest radar sensor among all BMW Group models. LED headlights with high-beam assistant offer three distinct light signatures and unique welcome/goodbye animations. The side profile showcases short overhangs, a short bonnet, and a long wheelbase, creating an athletic silhouette. Minimalistic design elements like flush door openers and the absence of traditional side scuttles emphasise the vehicle’s modernity, complemented by 18-inch Night Flash spoke 2-tone wheels.
Interior Excellence: A Focus on Essentials
Inside, the New Mini Cooper SE focuses on essentials with high-quality, cleverly designed components. The driver is greeted by a three-spoke sport steering wheel in Vescin and a dashboard featuring a two-tone houndstooth pattern. A 9.2-inch full LCD high-definition instrument cluster, a 10-inch full-colour head-up display, and a 12.8-inch central control screen form the cabin’s centrepiece. The interior also includes Mini Experience Modes, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, Vescin sport seats, electric seat adjustment with memory, and an ergonomically redesigned centre console.
Performance and Range
The New Mini Cooper SE delivers 218hp and 330Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of 170km/h. Its gross battery capacity of 54.2 kWh ensures a zero-emissions range of 387 to 402km on a single charge. The battery can be charged with an 11 kW AC charger or up to 95 kW DC charging, reaching 80% in under 30 minutes.
Safety and Digital Advancements
Safety features include the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus, providing comprehensive driver assistance systems. The Mini Interaction Unit visualises all driver assistance functions in real time. The new Mini Operating System 9 and Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant enhance the digital experience, offering voice-controlled navigation and vehicle functions. The Mini App provides additional functions like Remote 3D View, Remote Engine Start, MyTrips, and e-mobility features. The Mini Digital Key Plus transforms a smartphone into a vehicle key.
Colours and Variants
The New Mini Cooper SE is available in Blazing Blue, Nanuq White, Chili Red II, Legend Grey, Sunny Side Yellow, Midnight Black II, British Racing Green, and Melting Silver. The New Mini Cooper S comes in Ocean Wave Green, Legend Grey, Nanuq White, and Chili Red, with a Black and Grey interior featuring blue textile inserts. The New Mini Countryman SE offers colors like Smokey Green, Legend Grey, Nanuq White, Melting Silver, Blazing Blue, and Chili Red, with interior options in Vintage Brown or Dark Petrol. The New Mini JCW Countryman is available in Legend Grey, Nanuq White, Melting Silver, and Midnight Black, with JCW Black upholstery.
Price:
Cooper SE: RM193,888
Countryman SE: RM258,888
Cooper S: RM279,888
JCW Countryman: RM389,888