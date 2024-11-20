Mini plant Oxford resumes production of Mini Cooper convertible

MINI PLANT OXFORD, the historic home of the Mini brand, has resumed production of the Mini Cooper Convertible for the first time since 2015. The convertible now joins the Mini Cooper 3-Door and Mini Cooper 5-Door, establishing Oxford as the production hub for the entire Mini Cooper family.

A New Era for the Mini Convertible

The relaunch of the fourth-generation Mini Cooper Convertible, announced last month, brings a refreshed design inside and out alongside an advanced digital experience.

Integrated UK Manufacturing

Production of the Mini Convertible involves contributions from three UK-based BMW Group facilities:

- BMW Group Plant Swindon: Responsible for body pressings and sub-assemblies.

- BMW Group Plant Hams Hall (North Warwickshire): Manufactures the advanced four-cylinder petrol engines.

- Mini Plant Oxford: Handles body shell production, paintwork, and final assembly.

The Mini Convertible Legacy

Since its debut in 2004, the Mini Convertible has been a distinctive member of the Mini family:

- First Generation (2004–2008): Produced at Mini Plant Oxford, with 160,000 units built. Known for its retro design and chrome roll-over arches.

- Second Generation (2009–2015): Also built at Oxford, with 165,000 units produced. Featured updated Cooper styling and retained the signature drop-down hinged boot.

- Third Generation (2016–2023): Temporarily produced at VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands, with 150,000 units built to accommodate production of the Mini Clubman at Oxford.

Mini Plant Oxford: A Storied Legacy

One of the world’s oldest automotive production facilities, Mini Plant Oxford celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2023. The plant accounted for over 20% of UK car manufacturing that year and has been in continuous operation since 1913.

As the Mini Cooper Convertible returns to its birthplace, it continues a tradition of innovation and craftsmanship that has defined the brand for decades. With its blend of heritage, modernity, and iconic open-air driving, the Mini Convertible remains a standout in its class.