$!Mitsubishi Malaysia rolls out facelifted Xpander, opens bookings at RM115k introductory price

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in the country, has officially begun production of the facelifted Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater. Bookings are now open with an introductory price of RM115,000 for a limited time. The much-anticipated model is expected to be launched later this month, with production taking place in Pekan, Pahang.

Upgraded Design and Features The facelifted Xpander brings enhanced SUV styling along with upgraded features. According to Ikeda, the Xpander’s new design offers “a more robust and dynamic look,” with updates to the rear, including a new light shape, horizontally styled rear spoiler, and a re-designed bumper to reflect an active lifestyle.

For practicality, the Xpander offers best-in-class features such as 225mm ground clearance and a spacious interior with 837 litres of cargo space when the second-row seats are folded. Other notable upgrades include a rear-driving video recorder, an electric parking brake, and various enhancements for added convenience.

To mark the launch of the facelifted Xpander, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has introduced several promotions as part of its “Drive Your Ambition Brand Festival.” Customers who act quickly will benefit from the special introductory price of RM115,000, which is available for a limited time only.