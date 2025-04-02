Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia upgrades XPANDER

MITSUBISHI MOTORS MALAYSIA (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia, has introduced an upgraded version of the Mitsubishi XPANDER, now available with exclusive dealer optional accessories. This enhanced edition, limited to only 200 units and offered exclusively in Red Metallic, promises to elevate the driving experience while delivering greater value to customers.

Priced at RM104,980 on the road without insurance, the XPANDER comes equipped with a host of premium features designed to cater to couples and families seeking a stylish and well-appointed vehicle. The key additions include an All-Round Monitor (ARM), Driving Video Recorder (DVR) Front & Rear, and Leatherette Seats, ensuring a blend of safety, luxury, and practicality.

The All-Round Monitor provides drivers with a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings, enhancing both safety and convenience during parking and navigation. Meanwhile, the Driving Video Recorder Front & Rear ensures peace of mind by continuously recording the road ahead and behind. The addition of Leatherette Seats adds a touch of sophistication and comfort to the interior, making every journey more enjoyable for passengers.

Positioned as the perfect balance between style, functionality, and affordability, this enhanced XPANDER is an excellent choice for customers seeking premium features without the higher price tag of the XPANDER Plus variant. The upgrades make it an ideal vehicle for those who prioritise both practicality and an elevated driving experience.

To learn more about the upgraded XPANDER and take advantage of Mitsubishi’s ongoing promotions—such as fuel rewards, two years of free maintenance, and the Prosperity Reward—buyers are encouraged to visit the Mitsubishi Online Showroom or any authorised Mitsubishi Motors dealer showroom nationwide.