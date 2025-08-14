HONDA’S N-ONE E:, a fully electric kei car destined for both Japan and Europe, is already known for its distinctive and slightly cheeky styling. Now, Japanese tuning house Mugen has introduced a body kit and accessories designed to inject even more personality into the compact EV.

The exterior enhancements comprise a matte black front splitter, side skirts, and a compact rear diffuser, complemented by a matching rear spoiler. New 15-inch alloy wheels complete the transformation, giving the N-One e: the stance of a miniature hot hatch.

Mugen’s visual upgrades also extend to custom decals bearing its branding, which can be applied to the front bumper, grille, side panels, and rear bumper. A tuning badge positioned on the front fenders ensures its modified credentials are clear.

Inside, Mugen has introduced branded scuff plates, customised door cubbies, and tailored floor mats, along with a boot floor cover. Practical accessories such as window visors and hydrophilic mirror coatings have been developed to improve visibility in wet weather.