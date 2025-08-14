HONDA’S N-ONE E:, a fully electric kei car destined for both Japan and Europe, is already known for its distinctive and slightly cheeky styling. Now, Japanese tuning house Mugen has introduced a body kit and accessories designed to inject even more personality into the compact EV.
The exterior enhancements comprise a matte black front splitter, side skirts, and a compact rear diffuser, complemented by a matching rear spoiler. New 15-inch alloy wheels complete the transformation, giving the N-One e: the stance of a miniature hot hatch.
Mugen’s visual upgrades also extend to custom decals bearing its branding, which can be applied to the front bumper, grille, side panels, and rear bumper. A tuning badge positioned on the front fenders ensures its modified credentials are clear.
Inside, Mugen has introduced branded scuff plates, customised door cubbies, and tailored floor mats, along with a boot floor cover. Practical accessories such as window visors and hydrophilic mirror coatings have been developed to improve visibility in wet weather.
Under the skin, the N-One e: retains its standard electric motor, producing 63hp in compliance with Japan’s kei car regulations. However, the addition of performance dampers and the larger alloy wheels is expected to sharpen handling for a more engaging drive. The range remains unchanged, with the kei EV capable of covering over 245 kilometres on a single charge.
Mugen’s accessory range for the Honda N-One e: will go on sale in Japan in October 2025, with prices to be confirmed nearer the launch date. The model is also set to make its European debut at the IAA Show in Munich this September.