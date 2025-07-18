New Honda HR-V officially launched

AFTER weeks of teasing, Honda Malaysia has officially taken the cover off the new, facelifted Honda HR-V.

With over 170,000 units sold after it was first introduced, the new HR-V is set to continue the success story.

The updated third-generation model brings with it a slew of updates that further cement its position as the number one non-national B-Segment SUV in the country.

From the outside, the updates include a new front grille that is wider than before.

The new front is further distinguished by a redesigned front bumper.

The updates to the rear are limited to a new, sleeker full-LED tail light cluster while other exterior updates include redesigned wheels.

All variants also come with 18-inch wheels now while before the lower two variants ran on 17-inchers.

As for the interior of the car, the centre console has been updated and now includes a storage compartment slotted right below the air-conditioning controls.

The eight-inch infotainment system now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Choice of powertrains are the same as before, with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder DOHC, i-VTEC engine putting out 121PS and 145Nm of torque, transferred to the wheels through a CVT gearbox. This is found in the entry level HRVs and is the same engine powering the Honda City.

Further up, there is a 1.5-litre VTEC, Turbo engine rated at 181PS and 240Nm with power sent to the wheels through a CVT gearbox.

The flagship e:HEV hybrid model also remains unchanged as far as the powertrain is concerned. It offers an engine that works as a generator for an electric motor.

The motor puts out 131PS and 253Nm while the 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated, DOHC, I-VTEC four-pot engine puts out 105PS and 127Nm.

The hybrid system in Hondas is unique because unlike other hybrid powertrains, the Atkinson Cycle engine is able to exclusively power the car at high speed without the electric motor backing it up.

As for safety systems, Honda Sensing is now available for all variants. However, there are two new systems that have now been included for the flagship, the Adaptive Driving Beam and the Active Cornering Light.

The price for all variants are as follows:

HRV S-Variant – RM115,900

HRV E-Variant – RM130,900

HRV V-Variant – RM137,900

HRV e:HEV RS- RM143,900