A new version of the MG4 all-electric hatchback has been revealed in regulatory filings in China, showcasing a significantly larger design and a complete overhaul in styling. The development suggests that MG may be taking a fresh approach to its entry-level EV, particularly as the current MG4 has struggled with low sales in the Chinese market. The new MG4, now listed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,842 mm in width, and 1,551 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. Compared to its predecessor, which had dimensions of 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width, and 1,516 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm, the new model is notably larger in all aspects. The increased size suggests it is more than just a facelift and represents an entirely new generation.

The redesign extends beyond dimensions, as the new MG4 features an overhauled front fascia, reworked doors, and a revamped rear section. The greenhouse structure between the A and C pillars has also been modified. The styling appears to draw inspiration from the MG3 hatchback while incorporating elements from the MG Cyberster, particularly in the rear, where a wide light strip and arrow-shaped taillights create a striking visual resemblance. The MG4 is equipped with a TZ180XS1001 electric motor, delivering a peak output of 160hp and a top speed of 160km/h. It weighs 1,485 kg, making it lighter than the outgoing MG4, which had a slightly more powerful 167hp motor but a heavier curb weight of 1,641 kg. The battery pack will utilise lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology from Rept Battero Energy, though its exact capacity has yet to be disclosed.