New XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV launched in Malaysia

Bermaz Xpeng Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of XPENG in Malaysia, has officially launched the new XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV. First introduced locally in August 2024, the updated G6 arrives with performance improvements, smarter features, and refreshed styling. Bookings are now open, with prices starting from RM178,888. The new G6 is built on XPENG’s SEPA 2.0 architecture, designed to improve driving efficiency, refine handling, and deliver a more seamless connected experience. Alongside these technical upgrades, the SUV receives updates inside and out that emphasise its modern and practical character.

Exterior revisions include a full-width Starlight Wing LED light bar with integrated turn signals, a redesigned rear diffuser for better airflow, and a matte grey XPENG badge moved from the bonnet to the hood. Wheel arches now match the body colour for a cleaner finish, while a new ducktail-style rear design strengthens the car’s stance and stability. The cabin has been extensively redesigned under what XPENG calls the Super Star-Ring Interior Design, transforming more than half of the interior. The dashboard layout is sleeker, with ambient lighting, premium materials, and a capacitive steering wheel.

Customers can choose Dark Grey or Light Grey interior themes. A larger 15.6-inch floating infotainment screen works alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, complemented by intuitive voice commands and smartphone connectivity.

Passenger comfort has also been upgraded. Front seats offer massage, lumbar support, heating, and ventilation, while the rear features a 12-level reclining design intended to mimic sofa-like comfort. A panoramic star sunroof and generous headroom and legroom further add to the sense of space. Power comes from XPENG’s next-generation Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) 800V high-voltage SiC platform, the first in the industry to use 5C LFP batteries. This approach improves charging speed, efficiency, and long-term durability while avoiding reliance on minerals such as cobalt and nickel. The result is a battery that is safer and more environmentally sustainable, without compromising performance. The Long Range Pro and AWD Performance models are equipped with an 80.5 kWh LFP pack, replacing the 87.5 kWh lithium-ion batteries used in earlier versions. Thanks to the 800V SiC system, the G6 achieves a peak charging power of 451kW, enabling a 10% to 80% charge in just 12 minutes — the fastest in its class. Depending on the variant, the G6 delivers up to 525km of driving range on a single charge. As for power, the RWD Long Rane variant puts out 292hp and 440Nm of torque, which allows it to do 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds, while the AWD Performance variant churns out 480hp and 660Nm of torque, which cuts down the 0-100km/h timing to 4.13 seconds. Both variants have a top speed of 202km/h.

The G6 also debuts a fully upgraded intelligent driving suite with a new MicroFiber capacitive steering wheel, advanced driver-assist chip, and clearer long-range perception sensors. Functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and automated parking are included. A high-performance cockpit chip further improves responsiveness and connectivity for both entertainment and driving tasks. Battery safety is a key focus. The G6’s battery is housed in a reinforced structure with ballistic-grade protection, designed to withstand extreme heat of up to 1,000˚C and side pressure of up to 80 tonnes. Its durability is further extended with a 30 per cent longer lifespan compared to standard systems.

The G6 is fully imported from China and is available in five exterior colours: Arctic White, Graphite Grey, Midnight Black, Silver Frost, and Stellar Purple. Interior choices include Dark Grey or Light Grey.