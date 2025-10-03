vivo brings OriginOS 6 to Malaysia with exclusive preview program

THE wait is finally over! vivo Malaysia is thrilled to announce the arrival of OriginOS 6, the brand’s most advanced and intelligent operating system to date. Built on Android 16, OriginOS 6 is set to revolutionise the smartphone experience for Malaysian users, delivering smoother performance, smarter AI features, and a more personal interface like never before.

For years, OriginOS 6 has been one of the most highly anticipated updates among vivo fans—and it’s now coming with a promise to transform how users connect with their digital world. The system introduces a refreshed design, enhanced privacy protection, seamless cross-device connectivity, and next-gen AI capabilities, ensuring a user experience that is not only powerful but also deeply intuitive.

Be among the first to try OriginOS 6

As part of its debut in Malaysia, vivo is launching an exclusive Preview Program for 500 lucky users of the vivo X200 Pro. Participants will get early access to OriginOS 6 starting 15 October 2025, ahead of the official nationwide rollout. Not only will they be the first to experience the new OS, but they’ll also have a chance to help shape its final version by providing valuable feedback.

How to join the preview program:

1. Update your vivo X200 Pro to system version 15.0.14.1 or above

2. Go to Settings > System Update > Settings (top right) > Trial version > Closed beta sign-up

3. Apply now – limited to only 500 slots!

This program is not just about early access—it’s about co-creation. Feedback from Malaysian users will help vivo fine-tune the experience before the official launch, ensuring that OriginOS 6 meets local needs while pushing the boundaries of mobile innovation.

