Nissan-Honda merger back on track?

NISSAN is on the brink of a leadership overhaul as reports indicate that CEO Makoto Uchida is set to resign within the week. According to sources, Uchida’s departure comes as the company continues to struggle financially and faces mounting pressure from increasing competition, particularly in the electric vehicle sector.

Since taking over in 2019, Uchida has led Nissan through a turbulent period following the high-profile exit of former CEO Carlos Ghosn. However, his inability to secure a merger with Honda, a move that was initially seen as a potential solution to Nissan’s ongoing challenges, has reportedly contributed to his departure. Internal sources suggest that significant personnel changes are expected, including at the top level. Among those being considered as potential successors are Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin, Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinos, and Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier. It remains uncertain whether the next CEO will be appointed on an interim or permanent basis.

Discussions between Nissan and Honda earlier this year over a potential merger fell apart due to disagreements regarding the structure of the partnership. Honda had proposed making Nissan a subsidiary rather than an equal partner, a condition that Nissan executives strongly opposed. With Uchida now on his way out, there is speculation that Nissan may be more open to reconsidering Honda’s investment, though a full subsidiary arrangement remains uncertain. Sources within Nissan suggest that talks are likely to resume with a focus on securing financial support while maintaining some degree of autonomy.

In addition to revisiting a potential partnership with Honda, Nissan is also exploring other strategic alliances. The company has reportedly entered discussions with Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, a move that could bolster its electric vehicle development. Meanwhile, questions remain over the future role of Nissan’s long-time alliance partner, Mitsubishi, as the automaker seeks new opportunities to stabilise its position in the industry.

Nissan’s ongoing struggles can be traced back to years of internal instability, worsened by Ghosn’s abrupt departure and legal troubles. Despite efforts to rebuild the company’s brand and operations, the automaker continues to face significant challenges. The rapid rise of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, coupled with fierce competition from domestic rivals such as Toyota and Honda, has placed additional strain on Nissan’s market position.

With a leadership transition now imminent, Nissan’s next steps will be closely watched. Whether the company chooses to re-engage in merger discussions with Honda, pursue an alternative alliance, or chart a new independent course, the decisions made in the coming weeks could shape its future trajectory.