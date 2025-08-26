OMODA I JAECOO crowns first national technical skills champion in Malaysia

THE inaugural OMODA I JAECOO Technical Skills Competition has concluded with an electrifying finale, marking an important milestone in the brand’s commitment to technical excellence and customer care across Malaysia.

The competition, which began with over 132 technical specialists from 48 dealerships nationwide, brought together some of the best talents in the OMODA I JAECOO network. After months of preparation, the contest reached its climax when 10 finalists competed head-to-head for the coveted national title.

At the heart of the event was a shared culture of excellence. OMODA I JAECOO emphasised that the competition was not merely about individual achievements, but about upholding world-class technical standards across the brand’s dealership network. The initiative reinforced the company’s long-term ambition to raise customer satisfaction and service quality in Malaysia, while also preparing its top technicians to showcase their expertise on the world stage.

The finale saw Wong Sau Seng from Gagner Auto Sdn Bhd claim the title of National Champion, emerging as the most well-rounded technical specialist in Malaysia. His success was attributed to his dedication, company support, and guidance from his managers, all of which encouraged him to continuously improve his craft.

Wong described his win as a great honour and expressed pride in being able to represent Malaysia at the OMODA I JAECOO World Skills Competition in China this October, where he will compete against the world’s best.

Joining him on the podium were Ng Chen Ton of CarShen Sdn Bhd, who secured second place, and Syasya Mazdiana Binti Nor Azman of Anggerik Auto Sdn Bhd, who achieved a remarkable third-place finish.

Syasya stood out as the only female technician in the finale, proving herself a formidable competitor in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her achievement underscored OMODA I JAECOO’s celebration of diversity and commitment to gender equality within the automotive industry.

Her participation demonstrated that women could excel equally alongside men in technical roles. She highlighted the importance of confidence, perseverance, and continuous learning, noting that every challenge presents an opportunity to prove oneself in the automotive world.

Competitors were assessed on both theoretical and practical skills. The theory segment, accounting for 30% of the overall score, tested participants on product knowledge, diagnostics, and the service process. Meanwhile, the practical assessment, which made up 70%, required technicians to perform real-world troubleshooting and repair tasks under strict evaluation, measuring both accuracy and efficiency.

The judging panel comprised senior members of the Chery Malaysia Technical team, supported by master trainers and technical experts. Their focus on precision, skill, and service quality ensured that only the best technicians emerged at the top.

OMODA I JAECOO Malaysia stated that the competition was designed to foster a culture of excellence, encouraging technicians to push their limits while ensuring customers benefit from world-class service standards. By cultivating talent within Malaysia and elevating them to the international stage, the brand aims to strengthen its reputation and make a lasting impact on the automotive landscape.