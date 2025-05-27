PRO-NET Branding Chief honoured at Malaysian CMO awards 2024

PROTON NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD (PRO-NET) has earned national recognition as its Chief Branding Officer, Salawati Mohd Yusoff, was named a recipient of the Malaysian CMO Award 2024 by MARKETING Magazine Asia. The award honours marketing professionals who go beyond conventional branding to drive organisational growth, strategic transformation, and long-term impact.

Salawati was acknowledged for her instrumental role in steering PRO-NET’s branding strategy with a clear and consistent narrative that prioritises authentic engagement and innovation. She described the accolade as a reflection of the collective effort behind PRO-NET’s success, emphasising that branding is fundamentally about forging meaningful connections with people rather than superficial symbols.

Under her leadership, PRO-NET has transformed how Malaysians perceive the future of mobility through its two core electric vehicle (EV) brands–smart Malaysia and Proton e.MAS. The company’s brand evolution has been marked by a consistent voice, customer-first approach, and a focus on trust-building through advanced technologies.

smart Malaysia’s Rapid Rise in Premium EV Market

The smart brand has gained significant traction in the premium EV segment in Malaysia. The smart #1 SUV emerged as one of the top three best-selling electric SUVs priced above RM180,000. Meanwhile, the smart #3 received multiple awards, including Best Compact Premium EV at the 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) awards, Best Electric Luxury Compact All-Wheel Drive Crossover/SUV from the Star Carsifu Editor’s Choice Awards, and two major recognitions from the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii)–Car of the Year and Crossover of the Year for models priced below RM200,000.

On an international level, PRO-NET was recognised by smart Automobile with the Best Overseas Pioneer Partner award. This milestone underscores the company’s growing influence in Southeast Asia and its steadfast commitment to excellence in partnership, performance, and regional expansion.

Proton e.MAS 7 Leads Malaysia’s EV Charge

The Proton e.MAS 7 has swiftly become a standout success in Malaysia’s electric vehicle landscape. Officially launched on 16 December 2024 by the Prime Minister, the e.MAS 7 has rapidly gained traction with over 1,000 units delivered within the first 75 days. As of today, over 2,700 units have reached customers nationwide.

With a 26% share of Malaysia’s EV market, the e.MAS 7 has maintained its position as the country’s top-selling electric vehicle for four consecutive months. The vehicle’s strong market performance has positioned it as both a commercial success and a symbol of national progress towards sustainable mobility.

PRO-NET’s Continued Commitment to EV Advancement

PRO-NET CEO Zhang Qiang attributed Salawati’s award to her exceptional vision and branding leadership, stating that her work has been pivotal in shaping public perception and reception of the company’s products. He noted that the award also reflects the collaborative nature of PRO-NET’s mission to lead the electric vehicle transition in Malaysia.

The recognition at the Malaysian CMO Awards 2024 further cements PRO-NET’s standing as a key driver in the country’s automotive transformation. With continued innovation and strategic branding, the company is poised to accelerate Malaysia’s journey towards a more sustainable automotive future.

The Malaysian CMO Award serves as a national platform that celebrates marketers who not only safeguard brand identity but actively contribute to the commercial and strategic growth of their organisations.