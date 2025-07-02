Proton begins construction of RM82 mln EV plant in Tanjung Malim

TANJUNG MALIM: Proton Holdings Bhd has begun constructing a new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant at its high-tech facility here today.

Its board member, Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, stated that the plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with an investment of RM82 million.

“Building a new assembly plant is always a major undertaking in the automotive industry, with far-reaching impacts on workers, suppliers, and various stakeholders.

“However, this plant will be different from a technological perspective. It is specifically designed to assemble new energy vehicles, such as the e.MAS 7,” he said in his speech during the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony today.

At the event was also Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, along with members of the state government and the executive council.

Proton was represented by its board member, Ahmad Jauhari Yahya; chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Li Chunrong, and deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The first phase of the company’s EV assembly plant will initially have a planned capacity of 20,000 units per year.

Once completed, it will produce multiple models based on the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform, starting with the Proton e.MAS 7, the first EV model from a Malaysian automotive brand.

Jauhari said that once the factory is operational, it will represent a significant leap in Proton’s ability to assemble multiple models, from pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to plug-in hybrids and range extender EVs.

“Combined with our existing assembly capabilities, this new facility will enable Proton to offer a comprehensive range of vehicles, using multiple energy solutions to our customers.

“In fact, Dr Li has already hinted at several exciting new models in the pipeline,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite utilising the latest intelligent production operations, Proton estimates that the new plant will create over 200 new jobs, specialising in EV industrialisation and technical services.

This figure does not yet account for the knock-on effects on the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) vendor community, which will increase as it ramps up operations to supply value-added parts critical to assembly processes.

Proton has also planned a second phase for the new production plant, anticipating the growing acceptance and demand for EVs.

This phase will increase production capacity to 45,000 units per annum and will be implemented based on sales demand in both Malaysia and overseas markets.