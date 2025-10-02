Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET), a wholly owned subsidiary of Proton, has confirmed that bookings for the new Proton e.MAS 5 will begin on Saturday, 4 October 2025. The launch will take place through a special livestream event running from 8:00pm to 10:30pm.

The session will be hosted by lifestyle influencers Boss James, recognised for his work in the automotive industry, and Malaysian actress Norreen Iman. The programme will include interactive discussions, live product demonstrations, and electric vehicle insights from motoring experts.

A key highlight of the livestream will be the long-awaited announcement of the car’s estimated price. The event will be broadcast on Proton e.MAS’s official social media channels as well as those of the hosts and invited industry experts, ensuring broad reach and opportunities for real-time engagement.

The Proton e.MAS 5 has been designed as Malaysia’s most affordable EV, combining low running costs with everyday practicality. Although classified as a compact B-segment hatchback, its cabin offers the space of a larger C-segment car, making it suitable for families and daily use.