Under the agreement, each Proton X50 will roll off the production line already fitted with a Touch ‘n Go RFID tag. This integration will give drivers immediate access to Malaysia’s growing network of RFID-enabled highways, eliminating the need for separate installation and promising greater convenience for motorists.

PROTON has entered into a strategic partnership with Touch ‘n Go Sdn. Bhd. to equip every unit of its newly launched Proton X50 with built-in RFID technology. The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marks a major step forward in Malaysia’s push towards a more connected mobility ecosystem.

The MoU signing took place at Proton’s Centre of Excellence headquarters in Shah Alam. Proton Edar was represented by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Zhang Qiang, while Touch ‘n Go Sdn. Bhd. was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Praba Sangarajoo. Witnesses included Ong Chee Wooi, Head of Sales at Proton Edar, and Jarrod Wong, Sales Director at Touch ‘n Go.

Touch ‘n Go described the initiative as a way of delivering instant convenience to customers, allowing them to drive away from the showroom with RFID capability already activated. The company highlighted the collaboration as a partnership between two homegrown Malaysian brands, aimed at making everyday mobility more seamless, faster and intuitive for the public.

The Proton X50, launched on 24 July, has been met with strong demand, recording 2,000 deliveries within just three weeks of its unveiling. The model features a redesigned exterior and interior, advanced connectivity features, and a 1.5-litre i-GT turbocharged engine. It also holds the position of market leader in the B-segment SUV category.

Proton confirmed that this is the first time one of its models has been equipped with a Touch ‘n Go RFID tag as standard across all variants. The company also indicated that the collaboration could be extended to other models in the future, broadening the availability of the technology across its line-up.