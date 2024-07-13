$!Rimac Unveils Limited 15th Anniversary Edition Nevera Hypercar

In a monumental celebration of its 15-year journey, Rimac Automobili has revealed the exclusive 15th Anniversary Edition of the Nevera, a hypercar that redefined the limits of electric performance. Only nine bespoke examples of this record-breaking vehicle will be produced, each meticulously crafted to mark Rimac’s trailblazing achievements since its inception. A Celebration in Copper The first of these exclusive units, finished in a new shade of copper with matte paintwork, will debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This unique colour choice not only symbolises celebration and energy but also reflects the material’s widespread use in electrical cables. The vehicle also features a striking fully visible carbon fibre split, providing a gloss contrast in both texture and colour.

Distinctive Design and Luxurious Interior Each of the nine Nevera Anniversary Edition hypercars includes an exclusive dual-colour alloy wheel design, special 15 Years Anniversary badging, and a distinctive Rimac pattern that resembles a circuit board running the length of the car. The interior continues the celebratory theme with copper anodised switchgear and painted surfaces. The cabin, available in bold black or pristine white, features seats with contrasting copper leather and the number ’15’ embossed into the headrests. Special one-of-nine and ‘2009-2024’ scripts adorn the armrest, adding a unique touch to this special edition. Unparalleled Performance The Rimac Nevera is renowned as the world’s most powerful production car, having set 27 performance records last year alone. Key to its unprecedented speed is an advanced battery system, powertrain, and software, all developed in-house by Rimac. The hypercar’s front and rear powertrains, each comprising two individual motors, deliver power to each wheel independently. At the rear, a 1MW dual inverter provides 603hp and 900Nm per motor, while the bespoke front powertrain ensures optimal power and control. All systems are managed by Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2, controlled by an NVIDIA Pegasus-based supercomputer calculating outputs 100 times per second.