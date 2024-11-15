SAIC Motor Malaysia has taken a significant step in enhancing its aftersales service for MG Motor customers by establishing a dedicated parts warehouse in the Klang Valley. This state-of-the-art facility will streamline service efficiency and accelerate repairs for MG owners, catering to both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models. Among the models supported are the MG4 EV, MG ZS EV, MG5 Sedan, MG HS SUV, and the highly anticipated MG Cyberster EV Roadster.

With an inventory of over 4,500 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and more than 22,000 parts in stock, the warehouse highlights MG’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional aftersales support. Customers can expect faster service turnaround times, minimizing downtime and ensuring their vehicles remain in top condition.

This milestone coincides with the graduation of 39 certified MG technicians, reflecting SAIC Motor Malaysia’s dedication to expanding its network of authorised service centres. Currently, 12 service centres are operational, with 13 more slated to open soon, offering MG owners easy access to warranty services and repairs. Each dealership is stocked with essential MG parts, ensuring efficient service and minimal wait times.

Lee Wen Hsiang, Chief Operating Officer of SAIC Motor Malaysia, expressed gratitude to MG customers for their trust and loyalty. “We’re incredibly grateful to MG owners who trust us with their vehicles. Our mission is to provide peace of mind and the best aftersales support possible. Our goal is to ensure that every MG vehicle is promptly serviced and ready for the road, giving our customers the proactive and dependable service they deserve,” he said.