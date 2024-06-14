$!Smart #5: The Production-Ready All-Electric SUV Unveiled with Over 600hp!

The highly anticipated production version of the Smart #5 has been officially revealed. Initially showcased as a concept at the Beijing Auto Show in April, the SUV’s key specifications have now been disclosed as it moves towards securing a sales license in China. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has published the filing for the Smart #5, revealing four colour options and four distinct powertrain variants.

Dimensions and Design According to the MIIT filing, the Smart #5 measures 4,705mm in length, 1,920mm in width, and 1,705mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900mm. This makes it 265mm longer than the #3 coupe-SUV, currently the largest model in Smart’s lineup.

The production version features a lower ground clearance compared to the concept car, trading its all-terrain tyres for a more conventional setup. It also omits features such as the roof rack, suicide doors, and fender-mounted screens for the suspension. However, it retains the striking LED headlights and taillights, flush door handles, and most of the original bodywork. The bumpers have been slightly modified, with an oversized skid plate incorporating the lower intake at the front. Powertrain Options The fully electric SUV will offer four powertrain configurations: 1. Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Variants: 335hp from a single rear-mounted electric motor. 358hp from a single rear-mounted electric motor. Both configurations draw energy from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. 2. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Variants: 221hp front-mounted electric motor paired with: 358hp rear-mounted electric motor. 416hp rear-mounted electric motor. Combined, the AWD configurations deliver up to 637hp using nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries, indicating significant performance capabilities.

Battery and Performance The Smart #5 concept used an 800-Volt architecture sourced from parent company Geely, featuring a battery pack with over 100 kWh capacity. This setup allows for rapid recharging from 10-80% in just 15 minutes and offers a WLTP range exceeding 549km. Similar figures are expected for the production version, particularly for the flagship trim.