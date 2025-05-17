Stellantis introduces Eurorepar and Car service network to Malaysia

STELLANTIS has officially introduced its multi-brand Eurorepar product range to the Malaysian market. Making its debut appearance at Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025, Eurorepar’s entry signals a strategic push to establish a stronger foothold in the country’s rapidly evolving aftermarket industry.

Established in 2002, Eurorepar offers an extensive portfolio of over 17,000 automotive parts and service references, including spare parts, accessories, tyres, lubricants, and consumables. Designed to serve a wide array of vehicle makes and models, the brand’s expansion into Malaysia reflects Stellantis’ global ambition to provide accessible, high-quality automotive solutions beyond its proprietary marques.

Complementing the product range is Eurorepar Car Service, a multi-brand workshop network that delivers expert repair and maintenance services. Operational in more than 30 countries and supported by 6,500 service centres since its inception in 2003, the network aims to shift the Malaysian vehicle servicing market away from its traditional cost-centric focus to a more quality-driven approach. This transformation is expected to empower independent service centres by offering professional-standard services at competitive rates, underpinned by the reliability of OEM-authorised parts.

Isaac Yeo, Managing Director of Stellantis ASEAN, described the launch of Eurorepar and its affiliated Car Service network as a pivotal moment in expanding the company’s global aftersales presence. He underscored Malaysia’s strategic role in this regional initiative, particularly highlighting the importance of the Regional Parts Hub located at the Port Klang Free Zone. This facility, Yeo explained, is set to function as a logistical cornerstone by enabling efficient warehousing and timely distribution to local partners, service providers, and customers across the country.

The Eurorepar offering includes a key advantage for consumers: the freedom to choose between OEM components and Eurorepar-branded alternatives, which are competitively priced without compromising on quality. This flexibility is particularly appealing to cost-conscious customers seeking a trustworthy substitute for generic, lower-grade parts typically available in the aftermarket.

Yeo also noted that the wide-ranging catalogue, spanning 60 different product families, will be made available at localised price points, ensuring accessibility for a broad customer base. Beyond OEM-authorised workshops, Eurorepar aims to attract independent service providers by delivering factory-level service standards at more economical rates. The positive response from stakeholders so far indicates strong local interest, with product distribution expected to commence later in the year through selected partners.

The initiative is bolstered by Stellantis’s commitment to comprehensive aftersales support. This includes professional training and operational services for appointed service agents. To further instil customer confidence, all Eurorepar products distributed officially in Malaysia will carry a two-year warranty.

With Eurorepar and Eurorepar Car Service now poised to enter the Malaysian market, Stellantis is aiming not only to strengthen its aftersales infrastructure in Southeast Asia but also to redefine value-driven automotive care through a blend of affordability, professionalism, and reliability.