SUBARU MOTORSPORTS USA today officially revealed “Project Midnight,” the fastest and most powerful WRX ever built, set to make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14. Inspired by the record-breaking “Airslayer” Gymkhana car, Project Midnight is designed with a singular focus on achieving outright speed, further pushing the boundaries of the WRX platform.

Building on the legacy of Airslayer, which was based on a 2020 Subaru WRX STI and gained fame for its viral stunts in Gymkhana 2020, Project Midnight takes performance to new heights. Airslayer’s notable achievements included a 230-foot jump with active rear wing control, setting records at events like the Mt. Washington Hillclimb and Car & Driver Magazine’s Lightning Lap. However, Airslayer was a versatile performer built for various challenges. Project Midnight, in contrast, is reimagined for pure tarmac speed, piloted by the experienced Subaru Motorsports USA driver Scott Speed, known for his diverse racing background from Formula 1 to rallycross.

The car boasts ultra-wide aerodynamic bodywork and an enlarged wing from the WRX ARA24 gravel rally car. With a carbon fibre body and a lightened chassis, Project Midnight weighs under 1,133kg, making it nearly 300 pounds lighter than Airslayer and 453kg lighter than a standard WRX. It features specially designed tarmac suspension geometry and uses 18×11-inch OZ Racing Superturismo LMP magnesium wheels with 280/650R18 Yokohama ADVAN slicks, replacing Airslayer’s rallycross wheels.

Under the hood, Project Midnight is powered by a turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-litre flat-four engine that produces 670hp and 921Nm of torque, revving up to 9,500 rpm and featuring a hood-exit exhaust. This engine is the latest evolution of Subaru Motorsports USA’s successful rallycross engine, which contributed to Scott Speed’s victory in the Nitro Rallycross Teams Championship in 2021.