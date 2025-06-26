Sultan Mizan graces groundbreaking of UiTM Bukit Besi Mosque

DUNGUN: Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a mosque at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Bukit Besi Campus.

Also in attendance were the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail and Tengku Sri Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Muhammad Mu’az.

Their Highnesses were received by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ali and other dignitaries.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib said the mosque, to be named Pusat Hidayah, will be developed in three phases, with the first phase estimated to cost RM2 million.

He said the waqf-based project is funded through public contributions, with RM2 million raised since 2018. Phase one will include a prayer hall and an imam’s room, with subsequent phases to follow once more funds are secured.

“Construction on the 0.61-hectare site is expected to begin soon and phase one is targeted for completion in 2027,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

The mosque, which can accommodate 1,500 worshippers, will serve 774 UiTM students and residents of Kampung Besol, as the nearest mosque is five kilometres away.

In the interim, the student hostel lobby, surrounding recreation areas and landscaped spaces are being used for prayers.

Once fully completed, the mosque will also serve as a centre for religious learning, community service, and the promotion of positive values among students and nearby residents.