Subaru unveils special “Kuala Lumpur edition” livery

TC SUBARU SDN. BHD., the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has announced its participation in this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur, to be held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from 8 to 10 November 2024. In an event at APW Bangsar, Subaru’s dealers, partners, media, and fans were treated to an exclusive preview of the “Kuala Lumpur Edition” Subaru BRZ and Subaru WRX, featuring a special livery by Motorsport Playground and a limited-edition streetwear line by Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC).

Inspired by a cultural fusion of Japanese engineering and Malaysian heritage, the livery created by Motorsport Playground brings an artistic twist to the Subaru BRZ and WRX. The design integrates Malaysia’s iconic Songket patterns with intricate geometric shapes and rich symbolism, transforming these high-performance vehicles into vibrant symbols of tradition and modernity. The livery also features the Malaysian national flower, Bunga Raya, in place of the usual Sakura motifs, infusing the design with local pride.

The collaborative project extends beyond the vehicles, with PMC unveiling an exclusive streetwear collection that mirrors this cultural blend. Each piece in the line embodies the precision of Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary Malaysian design, offering a unique style that resonates with both motorsport fans and fashion enthusiasts.

In a further showcase of performance, Subaru took on a thrilling time attack challenge at the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit. The Subaru BRZ and WRX, under the expert preparation of TD Racing, completed the circuit with impressive times: the Subaru BRZ with manual transmission finished in 02:42:211, while the WRX with CVT clocked in at 02:43:472, driven by professional racer Freddie Ang.

Subaru’s presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur will celebrate innovation, performance, and cultural fusion. The “Kuala Lumpur Edition” vehicles and PMC’s streetwear collection will be available for sale from 8 to 10 November 2024 at MITEC, offering fans a chance to own a piece of this unique collaboration.