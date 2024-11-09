$!The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur is the Most Powerful Bentley Sedan – V8, 771hp, 1,000Nm of Torque

THE 2025 Bentley Flying Spur boasts an impressive new hybrid V8, surpassing the outgoing W-12 engine in power and performance. This hybrid setup, which first appeared in the 2025 Continental GT Speed, is now available in the Flying Spur, marking it as Bentley’s most powerful sedan to date.

Under the hood, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 hybrid produces 771hp and 1,000Nm of torque, reflecting a 19% horsepower increase and 11% torque improvement over the previous W-12 engine. With these enhancements, the Flying Spur can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, a half-second improvement over its predecessor.

The hybrid system also includes a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery, providing an additional 187hp and 450Nm of torque. This setup offers 75km of electric driving range (based on the EU cycle), with speeds reaching up to 140km/h. Combined with the V8 engine, the total driving range extends to 828km.

Drivers can optimise performance with four battery-specific modes: Pure EV, Electric Boost, Regenerative Braking, and Charge. In Charge mode, the gas engine not only powers the wheels but also helps recharge the battery. Alternatively, using a Level 2 charger, the battery recharges in two hours and 45 minutes at an 11-kilowatt rate.

Bentley’s Active Chassis system comes standard, featuring an adaptive suspension, all-wheel steering, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and updated ESC software. The car’s balanced weight distribution—48.3% front and 51.7% rear—further enhances handling.

Visually, the 2025 Flying Spur retains Bentley’s signature style, with subtle updates like a Speed-specific grille and a redesigned front bumper. Buyers can opt for a Styling Specification aero package in carbon fibre or new body-coloured paint, with 101 exterior colours to choose from.

Inside, the Flying Spur sees significant tech upgrades, including a new digital instrument cluster and centre touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bentley also introduces the My Bentley App Studio, allowing for third-party app integration for entertainment, navigation, and more.