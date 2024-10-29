THE inaugural Malaysia Mini Day 2024 gathered Mini enthusiasts, known as Miniacs, for an unforgettable weekend at Resorts World Awana, Genting Highlands, marking it as Malaysia’s largest-ever Mini gathering. Organised by the Mini Pattern Group, a passionate club of Mini owners, the event set a national record with 543 Minis by the end, celebrating the unity and excitement within the Mini community.

The festivities commenced on October 26 with a dinner marking the 10th anniversary of the Mini Pattern Group. The next day, the open car park transformed into a Mini-themed festival, featuring a special test drive experience. In collaboration with Millennium Welt, participants test-drove the latest Mini Electric models, including the Mini Cooper 3-Door, Mini Countryman, and the new Mini Aceman, embracing the brand’s iconic go-kart feel and agility.

A series of competitions allowed Miniacs to showcase their creativity, with categories like Best Modern Mini, Best Classic Mini, and Best Rocker Cover, the latter encouraging participants to transform an engine oil cover into a Mini model. The Car Boot Sale was another highlight, featuring unique items like food, memorabilia, and crafts directly from Mini owners.

The event concluded in a celebratory atmosphere, emphasizing the strong bonds within Malaysia’s Mini community, and was a memorable occasion for all attendees.