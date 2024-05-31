$!The Last Run: Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 Production to Stop in 2026

The recent announcement that production of the iconic Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 will end in 2026 marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in the history of these beloved sports cars. Manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria, both models have captivated automotive enthusiasts worldwide. However, broader production challenges and strategic shifts at Magna Steyr, including a workforce reduction of 500 employees at their Graz facility, have influenced this decision.

Sales figures for the Toyota GR Supra in the United States have seen a notable decline, contributing to the decision to cease production. The Supra sold 6,830 units in 2021, but this number dropped to 4,952 units in 2022, and further to 2,652 units last year. The trend appears to be continuing in 2024, with only 484 units sold in the first quarter, indicating that sales might fall below 2,000 units by the end of the year. In contrast, the Toyota GR86 has shown stronger performance, selling 2,041 units in the first quarter alone, with 1,364 units sold in March.

This decision raises questions about the future of sports cars from both Toyota and BMW. While BMW has yet to outline their next steps, the potential for Toyota to innovate and develop a new Supra independently remains a point of interest. The partnership between Toyota and BMW has been successful, yielding two highly regarded sports cars. However, as the automotive industry pivots towards more sustainable and technologically advanced vehicles, the future of traditional sports cars is uncertain.

The end of production for the Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 will be closely monitored by enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Toyota’s commitment to evaluating future possibilities suggests that the legacy of the Supra might continue, potentially in a new and innovative form, aligning with the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.