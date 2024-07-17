IT has finally arrived, the perfect weekend that you have planned for months: an outing with the family to a hidden beach where clear blue waters and fine white sand await you. But as soon as you turn off onto the dirt road, suddenly the road threatens to bog you down, everyone and everything not tied down gets thrown around like in the movie Twister. The kids start turning green and the barf bags come out. The Mrs. starts yelling at the kids. And soon, the entire trip becomes a nightmare.

But this only happens when you drive anything other than the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain. Isuzu has decades of building the best pick-ups and the D-Max X-Terrain is the result of putting this experience into producing a pick-up that not only takes on challenges head-on, but makes it the perfect vehicle for your weekend adventures.

These are what the new Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain has for you:

It all starts with versatility, and it is what endears millions to the Isuzu pick-up platform. The magic of having a pick-up truck is the ability to traverse anywhere the road may lead you, even where there is no road left.

The go-anywhere, do-anything attitude of the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is undeniable. While some pick-up trucks may focus on one aspect over another, the X-Terrain has managed to capture a fine balance of comfort, durability and efficiency.

However, the D-Max X-Terrain takes it several steps further.

It is equipped with an advanced 4×4 system which includes a Rough Terrain Mode (RTM) that gives it versatile performance across all terrains. Consequently, you can transition from the daily grind to rugged off-road trails with only the turn of a switch. Think of it like the McDonnell-Douglas F/A-18 fighter-bomber jet: It transitions from mode to another at the, you got it, the flick of a switch, making it ideal for weekend getaways.

Add an 800mm water wading depth and you have almost nothing to fear (except for that electric truck running out of juice in front of you and blocking your way).

Driving this performance is the 3.0L “Blue Power” turbo diesel which pumps out a healthy 190PS and 450Nm, for that extra grunt to deal with difficult conditions, offering adaptable performance to ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride anywhere, anytime.

Good technical specification does not mean anything if the interior looks and feels dated. This is where the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain delivers once again with a well-designed, well-appointed interior with premium touches that will put others to shame such as the large, leather seats that are constructed using elastic foam with anti-vibration technology. The seats offer impressive comfort for extended periods and that is just some of the premium features that the X-Terrain has to offer.

The interior is also impressively large which makes it feel comfortable and spacious. Combine this with features such as dual-zone air-conditioning and the interior of the X-Terrain is the perfect place to be either on a daily basis or on long adventure trips towards the unknown.

The Isuzu X-Terrain also features an advanced infotainment system running on wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless entertainment and precise navigation. The occupants also do not have to worry about their devices running out of juice, either, as there are multiple USB charging ports placed strategically around the cabin.

When it comes to 4×4 capabilities, interior comfort and tech, the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is arguably the best at it. But it also offers amazing versatility and has the means to offer everything you would need on your daily escapades to make driving the X-Terrain truly hassle free.

The practical features that the X-Terrain offers include multiple storage options inside the truck. So whether you are in charge of building stuff, a law firm or simply like to have the convenience of owning a pick-up truck, the X-Terrain makes it incredibly easy to live with it.

Then there is the incredible clear and precise 360-degree camera. This is one of the X-Terrain’s ace cards as it makes it easy to maneuver the big truck even in tight parking spots.

You can also depend on the camera to keep you safe in uncertain conditions, like using the camera to look around the truck before alighting from it, just to ensure no one is hiding around the truck in spots that you cannot see through the mirrors.

The large and deep cargo bed is another feature that is important for those who like to have the versatility that a pick-up truck offers. Shallow beds make it unsafe to store items at the back as they may tip over in corners, but there is no fear of that happening with the X-Terrain.

It is also quite large so you can store all your gear for your weekend camping trips, or even materials you need for your work. Those with a knack for an adventurous lifestyle such as dirt-bikers or supermoto riders will also appreciate the large bed of the Isuzu as it makes it easy to carry two bikes with multiple points to tie down the bikes.

Simply said, the bed of the X-Terrain is ideal for all types of lifestyles.

The only “feature” left out by the Isuzu D-Max is what you have in mind for your perfect weekend: Be it a road trip, camping adventure, or that trip to that hidden beach you have always dreamt about. But now you can be sure of arriving there and overcoming all the challenges along the way.

The Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is priced at RM157,938.40 OTR without insurance where else in Sabah the X-Terrain carries a price tag of RM159,830.70 while in Sarawak the price is RM160,011.10.

The X-Terrain also comes with a 7-year unlimited mileage warranty, one of the longest in the industry for added peace of mind throughout your ownership life cycle.