Knights Award ties recognition platform to Malaysia’s global appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Knights Award will honour 31 recipients in its fourth edition this year as organisers emphasise its role in promoting Malaysia as both a recognition hub and an international tourism destination.

Established in Malaysia in 2021, The Knights Award is an international recognition platform that celebrates leaders, innovators and changemakers across business, culture and the arts.

Each season has honoured dozens of recipients, with organisers branding the ceremony as an “ennoblement” that symbolically elevates achievers onto a global stage.

Council president Dr. Zyro Wong said the event’s theme, Beyond Borders, reflects efforts to make the award more globally competitive while strengthening the country’s profile abroad.

“My hope is that The Knights Award becomes a strong platform to build international connections.

“It’s not just about giving awards — it’s also about strengthening ties and uplifting Malaysia’s name globally,” he said at the Season 4 press conference.

He added that the award can also contribute to Malaysia’s ecotourism.

“Malaysia is not only a destination for awards but also a very attractive place for international visitors.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our country beyond the ceremony itself,” he said.

This year’s edition will see fewer recipients compared with 50 in past seasons, which Wong said was a deliberate move to increase prestige.

“The categories remain more or less the same, but this year’s competition is much tougher because more people are joining in, especially from abroad,” he said.

“When we first started, we only had five countries. The second season grew to 10, the third to 30, and this year we have exceeded 50 nations.

“It has been quite challenging for the jury as well.”

A total of 15 jurors representing diverse fields, including banking, law enforcement, business and the arts, reviewed this year’s entries.

Wong noted that the panel included figures such as a former Deputy Chief of Police in Selangor, industry leaders and actor Dato’ Aaron Aziz.

The Ennoblement Ceremony for Season 4 will be held in October at the PETRONAS Philharmonic Hall, KLCC, and co-hosted with the Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub, involving representation from all 56 Commonwealth nations.

International highlights include Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson, who will be among the recipients, Hong Kong actor Wayne Lai appearing via video, and Canadian singer Rozette making her Malaysian debut.

Malaysian icon Datuk David Arumugam of Alleycats will also be recognised.

The awards’ corporate and cultural tie-ins this year include a memorandum of understanding with JDX Tea, festival promotions with JTX in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival, and a showcase booth where Wong is launching his new perfume brand.