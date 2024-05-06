$!Volkswagen expands ID.7 lineup with new high-performance and extended range models

VOLKSWAGEN is significantly expanding its ID.7 electric vehicle range with the introduction of new models, including the high-performance ID.7 GTX and the versatile ID.7 GTX Tourer. Both models boast impressive features and performance capabilities, solidifying Volkswagen’s commitment to electric mobility.

High-Performance ID.7 GTX and GTX Tourer

Leading the charge is the ID.7 GTX, a fastback model equipped with a 340PS output and electric all-wheel drive. This powerhouse vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor setup that delivers 250 kW. It also boasts a substantial WLTP range of up to 595km, making it both a thrilling and practical choice for EV enthusiasts. The ID.7 GTX supports fast charging with up to 200 kW at DC stations, allowing the 86-kWh battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes.

Similarly, the ID.7 GTX Tourer shares the same powertrain and performance specs as the GTX fastback, but with a focus on additional cargo space. The Tourer can accommodate up to 605 litres of luggage, compared to the fastback’s 532 litres, without sacrificing the impressive acceleration, achieving 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds and a range of up to 585km.

Distinctive Design and Premium Features

Both GTX models feature the distinctive GTX design elements at the front and rear, 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels, and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with illuminated Volkswagen logos. The interior enhancements include heated seats with red contrasting topstitching, perforated GTX lettering on the backrests, and a multifunction steering wheel with red accents. Ambient lighting with 30 colours, wireless App-Connect, an augmented reality head-up display, and the IDA voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT further elevate the driving experience.

Extended Range with ID.7 Pro S Models

Volkswagen is also introducing the ID.7 Pro S and ID.7 Tourer Pro S models, both featuring the new 86-kWh battery. These models prioritise extended range, with the ID.7 Pro S fastback achieving up to 709km and the Tourer Pro S up to 690 km according to WLTP standards. This enhanced range positions them competitively with combustion engine vehicles.

The ID.7 Pro S models inherit their equipment from the Pro versions but with the added benefit of the larger battery, enhancing both their practicality and appeal for longer journeys.

Market Availability

Pre-sales for all new ID.7 models, including the ID.7 GTX, ID.7 GTX Tourer, ID.7 Pro S, and ID.7 Tourer Pro S, are set to begin in Germany on June 6. These additions to the ID.7 lineup demonstrate Volkswagen’s commitment to offering diverse and powerful electric vehicles, catering to a wide range of consumer needs and preferences.

With these new models, Volkswagen continues to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology and performance, providing customers with state-of-the-art options that blend power, efficiency, and practicality.