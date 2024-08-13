Volvo EX30 electric SUV now open for registration

THE Volvo EX30, a fully electric SUV, is set to launch soon in Malaysia, with early registration now open for those eager to be among the first to know about this exciting new model.

The Volvo EX30 stands out with the fastest acceleration of any Volvo car to date. It comes equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a new automatic parking feature, a contextual user interface with Google Built-in, upgraded semi-autonomous Pilot Assist functionality, and comprehensive 360° environmental awareness provided by its array of cameras, sensors, and radars.

This premium electric vehicle is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, drawing inspiration from the philosophy that every moment matters, from the design phase to everyday driving. Its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments, while its intelligent storage solutions and advanced safety features ensure a practical and secure driving experience for all occupants.

In addition to being completely emissions-free, the Volvo EX30 has been developed with a strong emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle. It cuts CO2 emissions to 75% of those produced by Volvo’s existing electric models and incorporates the highest levels of recycled and sustainable materials seen in a Volvo production car to date.

The Volvo EX30 has already garnered significant acclaim, winning over 20 major awards, including the Car Design Award 2024 by Auto & Design magazine, the 2024 World Urban Car at the World Car Awards, and the Best of the Best Product Design 2024 at the Red Dot Design Award.

Since its unveiling, the EX30 has rapidly gained popularity among Volvo customers, with nearly 48,000 units delivered globally in the first half of 2024. Volvo Cars anticipates that it will be one of their best-selling models this year.

Customers interested in this groundbreaking model can register their interest to be the first to receive updates at Volvo EX30 Registration.