$!Volvo Malaysia launches the new EX30

VOLVO CAR MALAYSIA launched its most anticipated and exciting model, the EX30. This is by far one of the smallest models Volvo has in its lineup and the quickest. We tested it out and did the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds, which you can read about here.

The Volvo EX30, is now available for purchase in Malaysia, offering a combination of cutting-edge technology, safety features, and sustainable design. Aimed at providing drivers with a personal and eco-friendly driving experience, the EX30 is designed for everyday moments and city life, while delivering impressive performance and style.

The EX30 sets a new standard for Volvo, boasting the fastest acceleration in the brand’s history. With three variants available in Malaysia – the EX30 Plus, EX30 Ultra, and the high-performance EX30 Ultra Twin – the car caters to a range of driving preferences. The top-of-the-line Ultra Twin variant delivers an impressive 428PS of power and 543Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the single-motor Plus and Ultra models offer 272PS and 343Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in a respectable 5.3 seconds.

All variants feature a 69 kWh NMC battery, providing a range of up to 476km for the single-motor versions and 450km for the dual-motor Ultra Twin. With 175 kW DC fast charging, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Standard features across all models include LED headlights, 19-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels, Pilot Assist, a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance technologies. The Ultra variants further enhance the package with Park Pilot Assist, a 360° camera, powered front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.