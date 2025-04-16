$!Zenvo unveils 1,850hp Mjølner V12 for 2026 Aurora Hypercar

Danish automaker Zenvo Automotive has revealed the Mjølner—an all-new 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged hybrid V12 engine that produces a staggering 1,850hp. Designed for Zenvo’s upcoming Aurora hypercar, Mjølner is claimed to be the most powerful V12 ever fitted to a road car, outpacing even Bugatti’s 1,775hp Tourbillon.
The mid-mounted V12 alone generates 1,250hp at up to 9,800 RPM. Combined with a hybrid system, total output hits 1,850 hp. The engine, co-developed with British firm MAHLE, will enter production testing soon, with manufacturing to take place at MAHLE’s UK facility.
Built for real-world use, Mjølner is the first in a new modular engine series that could yield V-10, V-8, or V-6 variants. It features MAHLE’s jet ignition system—over 10 years in the making—enabling global emissions compliance. Only 100 units will be produced.
Zenvo chairman Jens Sverdrup noted the engine’s record-setting power was unintentional: “We set out to push boundaries, not chase numbers. This engine is all about delivering a visceral connection.”
The Mjølner will debut in the carbon-fiber-bodied Aurora, Zenvo’s first all-new model since 2008. Weighing under 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), the Aurora will be offered in two variants: the grand touring Tur (1,850hp, AWD with dual front electric motors) and the track-focused Agil (1,450hp, RWD with a single motor). Both use a bespoke 7-speed paddle-shift gearbox from Ricardo.
Zenvo targets 0–100km/h in 2.3 seconds for the Tur and 2.5 seconds for the Agil. The Tur is expected to reach 300km/h in just nine seconds and top out at 450km/h.
Pricing has yet to be revealed, but expect figures rivaling Bugatti’s finest.