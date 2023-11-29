Luxury car dealer group H.R. Owen, owned by Tan Sri Vincent Tan, has been named best Lamborghini showroom in the world

The showroom, also awarded Best Sales Dealer for the EMEA region, reflects the very latest in Lamborghini technology and design throughout its 370 sq/m space displaying the Lamborghini model range.

LAMBORGHINI Manchester, operated by Vincent Tan’s H.R. Owen Group, has been crowned Lamborghini Global Dealer of the Year at the manufacturer’s Annual Dealer Meeting in Italy. Based on achievements across criteria including sales targets, aftersales and customer care, this accolade arrives a little over a year since the official launch of the newly refurbished Lamborghini Manchester showroom – part of H.R. Owen’s investment into its world-leading customer experiences.

In further success for H.R. Owen, Lamborghini Hatfield, another jewel in the Group's crown, was named the second-best dealer overall and third-best sales dealership in the EMEA region. The Hatfield showroom, opened in a new H.R. Owen Group flagship 2.06-hectare development earlier this year, stands as a testament to the Group’s dedication to the super sports cars of Sant’Agata. The showroom boasts a 500 sq/m display area, an Ad Personam studio for bespoke personalization, and a state-of-the-art 870 sq/m aftersales facility.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: “Lamborghini is a crucial brand in our portfolio of the world’s greatest luxury and performance car brands. In the last two years we have opened a flagship Lamborghini showroom in Hatfield and refurbished Lamborghini Manchester, with significant investments into our sales and aftersales experiences. It is the vision of the Berjaya Group Chairman and H.R. Owen owner, Vincent Tan, that we deliver only the best. And these latest awards are testament to our success in achieving his goals.”



These accomplishments highlight H.R. Owen's exceptional performance by its Lamborghini dealerships across sales, aftersales, and marketing: the Italian super sports car manufacturer has 74 dealers in the EMEA region and 180 worldwide. H.R. Owen Group's network also includes Lamborghini Pangbourne in Berkshire and Lamborghini London, as well as a host of other franchises’ showrooms in England. The H.R. Owen-operated Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London site was also named Rolls-Royce Global Dealer of the Year during 2023.

H.R. Owen, which is owned by the Berjaya Group, is Britain’s leading luxury motor dealer group, representing some of the world’s most sought-after premium car brands – Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, BAC, Rimac, Czinger, Hennessey and Radford.