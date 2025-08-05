PETALING JAYA: Police investigations revealed that the woman who died on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) near the Awan Besar Rest and Service area had jumped out of the vehicle.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said this was based on the police’s interrogation of the husband of the 44-year-old woman.

”Investigations found that before the incident, there was an argument between the couple regarding the use of the van, as the wife did not have a driving license.

“During the argument, the woman said she wanted to jump out before actually doing so, as the husband continued his journey back home,” he was quoted as saying.

The husband was arrested at his home in Taman Kinrara, Puchong, Selangor on the day of the incident and is currently under four-day remand until May 10 to assist in further investigations under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and benzodiazepine. He also claimed that his wife had been using meth.