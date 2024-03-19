$!Audi’s Electric Vision: The 2025 Q6 E-Tron Unleashed

THE new Audi Q6 E-Tron has been unveiled, showcasing Audi’s Premium Platform Electric architecture, shared with the Porsche Macan EV and featuring Audi badging for the first time. This architecture operates on an 800-volt system and incorporates two electric motors biased towards the rear in both power and vehicle weight distribution.

At launch, the Q6 E-Tron will be available in two trims—Q6 and the performance-focused SQ6—both equipped with a 100-kWh (94.9-kWh net) battery pack. Sportback trims will be introduced later, along with a rear-wheel-drive version aimed at extending the range.

In North America, buyers can expect a combined 422hp from the Q6 E-Tron, marking a modest 40hp increase compared to the European model. The sportier SQ6 boasts 483hp, with both trims offering enhanced acceleration through launch control. Audi claims the Q6 can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in approximately 5.0 seconds with launch control, while the SQ6 achieves this in just 4.2 seconds.

Audi estimates a range of 482km for the standard Q6 E-Tron, with SQ6 range estimates pending. Both trims utilise the same battery, with the SQ6 likely to offer slightly less range. Of notable mention is the Q6 E-Tron’s 800-volt charging capability, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes using a DC fast charger, capable of pulling 270 kW.

The PPE architecture of the Audi Q6 E-Tron is engineered to optimise electric packaging while delivering robust driving dynamics. Features include control arms positioned in front of suspension arms for improved battery positioning and a fixed steering rack to enhance control. Additionally, Audi equips the Q6 with wider tires at the rear for optimised performance.

Beyond performance, the advanced technology integrated into the Q6 E-Tron is a standout feature. The SUV boasts the E3 (End-to-End Electronic) architecture, powered by AI to manage various Android-based systems and provide proactive suggestions based on learned behaviors. The SUV also features digital screens including an 11.9-inch driver display, a 10.9-inch passenger screen, and an optional augmented-reality heads-up display.