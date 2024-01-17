Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron Launched in Malaysia From RM519k

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) today announced the addition of two new models to its fully electric Audi e-tron range – the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron.

The two new high-performance models in the Q8 e-tron range of Audi’s electric SUV and crossover models are priced from RM519,990 for the SQ8 e-tron, and from RM529,990 for the SQ8 Sportback e-tron.

The overall design of the SQ8 in SUV and Sportback emphasises the higher performance thanks to the “S” trip. Bumpers are more expressive while widened, while flow-optimised wheel arch panels give a more muscular image. The rear end, underscored by an aerodynamic diffuser, has LED lamps which provide a distinct visual signature at night.

The signature Singleframe grille (with projector lighting) is flanked by Digital Matrix LED headlamps. These advanced lighting units have around 1.3 million micromirrors that can be individually angled up to 5,000 times a second. Depending on the setting, the LED light and its coverage can be constantly varied for optimised illumination while taking into consideration other road users.

Audi’s designers are pioneers in shaping bodies for the best aerodynamic efficiency and the SQ8 e-tron features include these details, to push the drag coefficient (Cd) down to between 0.24 and 0.27, depending on body style.

The proportions of the SQ8 e-tron models are similar to those of the Q8 e-tron but due to the more sports-oriented bodywork and aesthetics, the SQ8 e-tron models are 2 mm lower and 40mm wider. The 2928 mm wheelbase is similar, ensuring that interior comfort – especially rear legroom – and boot volume is generous. The SQ8 e-tron offers up to 569 litres of storage space while the Sportback unravels 528 litres in the boot.

Other features on the exterior are red-painted brake calipers, exterior mirror housings in carbon fibre, black roof rails and a black appearance plus package. Fitted as standard are Audi Sport 22-inch alloy wheels in the 5-arm ‘Interferenz’ style, finished in Titanium Gray and diamond-turned.

The SQ8 e-tron has three asynchronous motors, two of which are on the rear axle and powering each wheel separately. This is the first mass-produced Audi model with three motors. The front axle is driven by an electric motor with a peak output of 166hp. On the rear axle, there are two electric motors both with 131hp of peak output that separately power a rear wheel. In boost mode, the front motor produces up to 210hp, and the two rear motors up to 185hp each. This would add up to 580hp but the total system output is limited to 496hp by the 114 kWh battery pack.

Besides sportscar acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h, the 3-motor drivetrain also enhances handling on winding roads. Because the two rear motors are not connected and power each wheel independently, precise and varied torque levels can be sent to each wheel.

When not required for hard driving, only a fraction of the available output is used. The electric motors at the rear are used more to drive the vehicle in normal daily conditions. When more output is used, the torque shifts to both axles so the SQ8 e-tron can offer the legendary quattro characteristics, enhanced by electric torque vectoring.

The sophisticated electrical system in the SQ8 e-tron can handle charging supplies of up to 170 kW at DC charging points (where available) for a shorter charging period. Charging duration with a DC high-speed charging point can be as short as 31 minutes from 10% to 80% (SoC). WLTP range is up to 471km for the SQ8 e-tron Sportback and 458km for the SQ8 e-tron.

The charging socket can also accept a standard mode 3 charging cable for AC charging with a Wallbox at home or a public charging station. With AC charging, the time will be between 9.15 hours to around 11.30 hours, depending on the power supply. There is also an on-board charger that allows for charging at up to 22 kW from an AC outlet.

For convenience, the SQ8 e-tron has an additional charging socket on the other side of the vehicle. This will make it easier to connect in certain locations where the charging station may be situated by the roadside. The driver can control the charging schedule from within the vehicle via the Audi Multi Media Interface (Audi MMI).

In 90% of all braking situations, the SQ8 e-tron will not use its disc brakes. With an intelligent regeneration concept, the SQ8 e-tron system recuperates via the electric motors alone, without needing the conventional brakes which then work as generators, converting kinetic energy into electrical energy that is stored in the battery.

The MEB Evo electronic chassis platform of the SQ8 e-tron has adaptive sport air suspension with controlled damping for both the front and rear wheels. With precise and constant adaptation to varying road conditions, comfort and stability are maintained at their best at all times.

The ride height also adjusts automatically over a wide range of 76 mm. On the highway, the body can be lowered by 26 mm for enhanced stability and aerodynamic efficiency. When driving on rougher terrain (with Offroad mode selected), the ground clearance can be increased by 35mm to 50mm.

Despite being an SUV, the SQ8 e-tron has a low centre of gravity comparable even to a sedan. This is helped by the placement of the battery system in the floor between the axles, which also creates an axle load distribution that is almost the optimal 50:50. Sporty, luxury-class cabin.

The SQ8 e-tron has a cabin which is like that of the brand’s luxury-class models. In keeping with the sportier image of the model, the front sports seats are Valcona leather with the “S” badge embossed.

Combinations of leather in areas such as the upper part of the dashboard and lower interior elements with decorative inserts in carbon and aluminium look present the image of luxury as well as high tech. This is further enhanced by the Ambient Lighting Package plus and LED entrance lights at the front and rear doors.

The 4-zone climate control system ensures the distribution of cool and refreshing air to all corners of the cabin. Also included in the system is an air ioniser with aromatisation which the occupants can adjust in several stages for the best air quality.

The Audi Virtual Cockpit has a strong driver bias, with the instrument panel integrated into the wraparound dashboard and a sleek display standing visually free in space. A Head-Up Display is standard for enhanced driving safety. Besides the two MMI touch response displays angled in the driver’s direction, there are also Glossy Black operating buttons with haptic feedback.

A smartphone interface allows integration of most iOS and Android smartphones with the Audi MMI to control features such as navigation, music and selected apps.

The Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D allows music to be experienced exactly as recorded, with a spatial dimension of height as well. The system has a highly efficient amplifier driving 16 loudspeakers with 705 watts.

Besides the progressive elegance of the unified interior design, the cabin of the SQ8 e-tron also demonstrates Audi’s commitment to sustainability with the use of many eco-friendly materials. Many of the safety-relevant components used – for example, the plastic covers of seat belt buckles – have been produced in part from mixed automotive plastic waste.

In line with the brand philosophy, the body of the SQ8 e-tron has a mixed steel/aluminium hybrid construction which moderates the weight of the electric vehicle of this size with a powerful battery pack. In fact, the battery pack and body form a strong hybrid structure with 45% greater torsional stiffness than a conventional combustion SUV. This construction pays off in better handling as well as reduced noise levels.

The SQ8 e-tron has a range of advanced passive and active safety systems which include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, swerve assist and turn assist, and front and rear cross-traffic assist.

Other standard safety features include front side and rear SRS airbag systems, a child safety package with ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether, and a direct tyre pressure monitoring system. For ease of parking, the SQ8 e-tron has a Park Assist package with park assist plus helps locate an available bay and then manoeuvres the vehicle in without any steering input by the driver.

The SQ8 e-tron is available with a wide range of exterior colour choices such as Magnet Gray, Ultra Blue, Chronos Gray, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Daytona Gray and Glacier White.

Both SQ8 e-tron variants can be purchased with the optional Audi Assurance Package (AAP) which extends the vehicle warranty period to 5 years, with free scheduled maintenance for the first 3 years and complimentary roadside assistance for the first 5 years. The battery system is covered by a separate warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km.