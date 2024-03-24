$!Brabus turns Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance into a beast

BRABUS, the renowned German tuner, has unveiled the 930 S, a powerhouse based on the new Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance, boasting a staggering 930hp. With nearly 930hp packed into a luxurious sedan, the Brabus 930 S is a marvel of engineering. Accompanying this power is an astounding 1509Nm of torque. Brabus achieves this by enhancing the 4.0-liter AMG V-8 engine from 603 to 740hp by adding new turbochargers, exhaust system upgrades, and a corresponding tune. The existing 190-hp electric motor mounted at the rear axle remains unchanged.

Impressively, the Brabus 930 accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a limited top speed of 290kph. Even more remarkable, Brabus provides a three-year or 99779km warranty for the drivetrain.

Visually, the Brabus 930 S receives the custom Brabus aesthetic enhancements, including carbon fiber elements and imposing 22-inch monoblock wheels. Inside, the cabin is adorned with luxurious quilted leather upholstery, with one variant showing light blue leather and microfibre trim, exemplifying luxury.