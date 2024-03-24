$!Brabus turns Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance into a beast

BRABUS, the renowned German tuner, has unveiled the 930 S, a powerhouse based on the new Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance, boasting a staggering 930hp.
With nearly 930hp packed into a luxurious sedan, the Brabus 930 S is a marvel of engineering. Accompanying this power is an astounding 1509Nm of torque. Brabus achieves this by enhancing the 4.0-liter AMG V-8 engine from 603 to 740hp by adding new turbochargers, exhaust system upgrades, and a corresponding tune. The existing 190-hp electric motor mounted at the rear axle remains unchanged.
Impressively, the Brabus 930 accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a limited top speed of 290kph. Even more remarkable, Brabus provides a three-year or 99779km warranty for the drivetrain.
Visually, the Brabus 930 S receives the custom Brabus aesthetic enhancements, including carbon fiber elements and imposing 22-inch monoblock wheels.
Inside, the cabin is adorned with luxurious quilted leather upholstery, with one variant showing light blue leather and microfibre trim, exemplifying luxury.
Brabus has also fine-tuned the suspension to lower the ride height in select drive modes and accommodate 265/35ZR22 front and 295/30ZR22 rear tires.
Despite its considerable weight of approximately 2599kg, including an electric motor and 6-kWh AMG battery enables the Brabus 930 to achieve impressive fuel efficiency, boasting a claimed 53.5 mpg.
However, such power and exclusivity come at a price. The Brabus 930 commands a hefty €405,000 (RM2,074,949), reflecting the unparalleled performance and craftsmanship it offers.