Castrol opens first flagship auto service store in Malaysia

CASTROL, a global lubricants brand, has reached a significant milestone with the opening of the first flagship Castrol Auto Service (CAS) store in Malaysia. Era Maju Automobil (M) Sdn Bhd, based in Johor Bahru, was chosen for its outstanding customer service, reflecting a shared commitment to providing the highest quality automotive care.

The flagship CAS store, located at the Rosmerah outlet owned by Era Maju Automobil, showcases Castrol’s refreshed branding and offers a comprehensive range of services. With this upgrade, customers can expect an enhanced workshop experience, benefiting from Castrol’s expertise in a modern and innovative environment. A grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, celebrated this significant milestone.

Era Maju Automobil has a proud history of serving the Johor Bahru community for nearly three decades since its establishment in 1996. Starting as a single outlet, the family-run business has expanded to four outlets, demonstrating its dedication to customer satisfaction. Joshua Wong, who manages the workshop with his father, emphasises the importance of satisfied customers, which drives their passion for automobiles. Their services range from regular maintenance to modifications for various car brands and models, including supercars.

The launch of the flagship CAS store represents a significant advancement for Castrol in Malaysia, setting the standard for future CAS developments. With over 600 CAS outlets nationwide, Castrol is committed to providing convenient access to high-quality automotive services across the country. The flagship store exemplifies Castrol’s dedication to innovation and excellence in consumer experience.