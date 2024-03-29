$!Chery Malaysia Enhances Customer Experience with New Sabah Facility

Chery Malaysia announces the opening of a new showroom and service centre in Sabah, operated by dealer-partner Universal Chery Sdn Bhd. Located at Lot 7, Jalan Limau Manis Off Jalan Lintas Inanam, 88450 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the expansive 3S centre spans 1,400 square meters, providing customers with a comprehensive experience in vehicle viewing, customer service, and maintenance.

Within the showroom, customers can explore the full fleet of Chery vehicles and enjoy the amenities of the customer lounge. The service centre features 8 service bays staffed by trained Chery technicians, capable of servicing up to 830 vehicles monthly.

Chery Malaysia Vice President Lee Wen Hsiang expressed excitement about expanding their network in Sabah, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to customers. He highlighted the opportunity for more Malaysians to experience the quality and reliability of Chery vehicles through the new showroom and service centre.