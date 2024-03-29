$!Chery Malaysia Enhances Customer Experience with New Sabah Facility

Chery Malaysia announces the opening of a new showroom and service centre in Sabah, operated by dealer-partner Universal Chery Sdn Bhd. Located at Lot 7, Jalan Limau Manis Off Jalan Lintas Inanam, 88450 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the expansive 3S centre spans 1,400 square meters, providing customers with a comprehensive experience in vehicle viewing, customer service, and maintenance.
Within the showroom, customers can explore the full fleet of Chery vehicles and enjoy the amenities of the customer lounge. The service centre features 8 service bays staffed by trained Chery technicians, capable of servicing up to 830 vehicles monthly.
Chery Malaysia Vice President Lee Wen Hsiang expressed excitement about expanding their network in Sabah, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to customers. He highlighted the opportunity for more Malaysians to experience the quality and reliability of Chery vehicles through the new showroom and service centre.
Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., headquartered in Wuhu, China, has been a leading player in the automotive industry since 1997, renowned for its diverse lineup of passenger cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles. Chery has maintained its position as the No.1 brand in China for exports for 21 consecutive years and exports vehicles to over 80 countries worldwide, including Malaysia.
In July 2024, Chery Malaysia inaugurated its local arm, unveiling the highly anticipated Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro models. Now, in March, Chery Malaysia ventures into the electric vehicle market with the launch of its first EV, the Omoda E5.
The showroom is open daily, with operating hours from 8:30 am to 6 pm (Monday – Friday), 8:30 am to 4 pm (Saturday), and 10 am to 3 pm (Sundays and Public Holidays). The service centre operates from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday – Friday) and 8 am to 3 pm (Saturday), closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.
Chery Kota Kinabalu – Universal Chery Sdn Bhd joins 40 Chery dealerships nationwide. For an updated list of Chery dealerships in Malaysia, visit https://www.chery.my/dealer-locator/.
Visit Chery Kota Kinabalu to experience Chery’s range of vehicles, including the Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 PRO, and the newly launched OMODA E5. The dealership welcomes visitors starting March 22nd onwards.