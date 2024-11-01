$!Chery Malaysia Set To Introduce Tiggo 7 Pro And Will Launch More 3S and 4S Outlets

Chery Auto Malaysia’s Vice President, Lee Wen Hsiang, said in a recent media briefing that the company delivered more than 4,500 cars in 2023.

CHERY AUTO MALAYSIA is on a roll ever since it announced its re-entry into the Malaysian market in 2022. Since then it has been aggressively opening dealerships, service centres and introducing new models.

The company has also conducted a sales satisfaction survey from more than 1000 customers who had given the brand an exceptionally high score of 94 over 100.

Besides that, Chery Auto Malaysia is also committed to an aggressive nationwide expansion.

Lee also pointed out that although Chery faced some initial comments upon its re-introduction, the brand is steadfast in prioritising customer issues.

The brand currently has 32 outlets in operation across Malaysia with a workforce of 550 personnel. However by the end of 2024, Chery wants to increase its presence to at least 48 outlets with a 70% increase in its 3S and 4S outlets.

In terms of products, Chery has confirmed that the Omoda E5 will be introduced by the end of quarter one of 2024, but it also confirmed that the Tiggo 7 Pro will be introduced this year as well.

The C-segment SUV will compete against the Proton X70 and is powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and makes a healthy 197hp and 290Nm of torque.

The Tiggo 7 Pro will come equipped with an ADAS suite, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker Sony sound system, a 540-degree camera, and a massive 24.6-inch dual screen.

The final feather in Chery’s cap as far as the Tiggo 7 Pro is concerned is that the SUV is expected to be locally assembled and its pricing is expected to be very close to the X70.