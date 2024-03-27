$!Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Previewed

Available for Booking with a Estimated Price of Below RM130k

CHERY MALAYSIA has previewed their second model to be introduced in Malaysia this year, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Chery Malaysia is set for an exciting year, after successfully launching Chery’s first electric vehicle, the Omoda E5 earlier this month. Today, the Chinese automotive brand is previewing the highly anticipated, Tiggo 7 Pro to members of the media and dealer-partners.

The Tiggo 7 Pro will be offered alongside the larger Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia, expanding Chery’s Tiggo family lineup. The Tiggo 7 Pro boasts a robust 1.6L Turbocharged engine, generating 197HP and 290Nm of torque, paired perfectly with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), this combination ensures seamless power delivery and exceptional efficiency, all while maintaining competitive fuel consumption at 7.0L/100km. It also features 18-inch Parametric wheels. The Tiggo 7 Pro comes equipped with a Panoramic Sunroof, adding a touch of fun and functionality to your driving experience. With the touch of a button, you can open the sunroof to let in fresh air and natural light, enhancing your overall comfort and enjoyment on the road. Whether you’re cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway, the sunroof provides a wide view of the sky, creating a sense of spaciousness within the cabin. Setting itself apart from the traditional infotainment systems, the Tiggo 7 Pro comes with a sleek 24.6” Integrated Dual Screen. This innovative design combines two screens into one seamless display, providing a modern and sophisticated look to the car’s interior. With the availability of the Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Tiggo 7 Pro, it allows drivers to seamlessly integrate their compatible smartphones with the car’s infotainment system without the need for a physical connection. This feature enables access to various apps, navigation, music, and other functions directly from the car’s display.