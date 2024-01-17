Dubai Police Now Have The Lamborghini Urus Performante At Their Service

IN a special ceremony at the Dubai Airshow 2023, Lamborghini’s dealership in Dubai handed over the keys to an Urus Performante to the Dubai Police. The Urus Performante is a high-performance SUV equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering an impressive 656hp of power and 850Nm of torque. This powerful engine allows the Urus Performante to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed reaching 306km/h.

To adapt the Urus Performante for police duty, the vehicle underwent modifications to meet the specific requirements of the Dubai Police Force. The custom livery features the classic police colours of green and white, adorned with details like the police logo on the bonnet and side doors. The rear spoiler is fitted with a blue 360° LED light bar and an electric siren for optimal visibility and auditory signalling.

Inside, the passenger compartment has been tailored to accommodate the needs of the police force. Special features include an armoured gun box for secure storage, a fold-down message display, and a dedicated compartment in the boot designed to store essential service equipment. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with a defibrillator to enable prompt first aid response during emergencies.

This collaboration between Lamborghini and the Dubai Police showcases the adaptability of high-performance vehicles for law enforcement purposes. The Urus Performante not only delivers exceptional speed and performance but has also been customised to meet the operational requirements of the Dubai Police, ensuring both style and functionality in their fleet.