Homage to shared inheritance

DUCATI Malaysia has announced the debut of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a striking fusion of Ducati’s performance prowess and Lamborghini’s luxury heritage.
Continuing the legacy of collaboration between these two iconic brands, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini pays homage to their shared heritage.
Drawing inspiration from Lamborghini’s Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), this special edition motorcycle features a bespoke livery and design elements echoing the sleek lines of its automotive counterpart.
The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini features stylish rims with titanium locking nuts and carbon fiber finishing reminiscent of its automotive counterpart.
The design seamlessly integrates elements such as the front mudguard, belly pan, fuel tank side covers, and passenger seat cover, mirroring the aerodynamic airflow ducts of the Huracan STO.
The rider seat is luxuriously adorned with exclusive Alcantara, adding a touch of elegance to the riding experience.
Beneath the sleek exterior lies the heart of the beast – a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, propelling the bike with an impressive 208hp.
Utilizing MotoGP-derived desmodromic distribution, it guarantees a thrilling ride, complemented by a racing-inspired dry clutch and Akrapovic-approved silencers in titanium and carbon fiber.
The bike’s unique livery, featuring the STO logo and the No. 63 symbolizing Lamborghini’s founding year, pays homage to the Huracan STO with a paint scheme consisting of Verde Citrea as the primary body color and Arancio Dac as the contrasting hue, emanating a perfect blend of Italian elegance and high-performance aesthetics.
Dennis Michael, Chief Operating Officer of Ducati Malaysia, expressed pride in housing two of these exclusive bikes in Malaysia, emphasizing the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini’s embodiment of innovation and heritage shared by Ducati and Lamborghini enthusiasts in Malaysia.
During the unveiling at Ducati Kuala Lumpur, the first limited edition Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini was presented to Datuk Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin.
Priced at RM460,900, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini epitomizes the essence of Motor Valley, offering discerning riders a blend of style and performance in a rare and exclusive package.