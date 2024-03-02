Homage to shared inheritance

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini at RM460,900!

DUCATI Malaysia has announced the debut of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a striking fusion of Ducati’s performance prowess and Lamborghini’s luxury heritage. Continuing the legacy of collaboration between these two iconic brands, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini pays homage to their shared heritage. Drawing inspiration from Lamborghini’s Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), this special edition motorcycle features a bespoke livery and design elements echoing the sleek lines of its automotive counterpart.

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini features stylish rims with titanium locking nuts and carbon fiber finishing reminiscent of its automotive counterpart. The design seamlessly integrates elements such as the front mudguard, belly pan, fuel tank side covers, and passenger seat cover, mirroring the aerodynamic airflow ducts of the Huracan STO. The rider seat is luxuriously adorned with exclusive Alcantara, adding a touch of elegance to the riding experience. Beneath the sleek exterior lies the heart of the beast – a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, propelling the bike with an impressive 208hp.